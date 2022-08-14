Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steelers RB Najee Harris reveals how he stood up to Nick Saban at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had a breakout rookie season last year. He showed that he was ready for the NFL day one. Apparently, it didn’t happen overnight either. Harris was a strong, powerful tailback in college at Alabama for Nick Saban. But unlike many of Saban’s players, Harris was not one to back down from the legendary coach.
Alabama listed in top six for elite 2023 DL prospect James Smith
Alabama has been recruiting 2023 defensive lineman James Smith for almost two years now. The Crimson Tide offered him after his sophomore season. Since then, he has been a priority target for the coaching staff. He isn’t the only product of Carver-Montgomery High School that is being pursued by the Crimson Tide. The other prospect is his teammate, Qua Russaw.
How Nick Saban transformed Alabama football — and changed a blueblood forever
Nick Saban embraced change and changed Alabama football culture to create a dynasty that is still going strong entering his 16th year with the Tide.
Najee Harris reveals surprising details about time at Alabama
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has jumped all across the nation during his football journey, which started off in Antioch, California in high school, where he was ranked the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 2 player overall according to On3 Consensus. Harris took his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Alabama, and was asked on The Pivot Podcast if there was any culture shock from that move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane Kiffin discusses motivational messages, off-field adjustments since taking the Ole Miss job
At 47 years of age, it's been an eventful football career for Lane Kiffin, one that's had highs and lows. It started young and it started big, but it hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows through the next two decades that followed. Kiffin was part of a tainted dynasty at...
NFL・
Former Alabama LB Eyabi Anoma enters transfer portal for third time
Former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect out of Maryland. As a top-five player in the nation, Anoma was being recruited by some of the biggest programs from across the country. He joined the Crimson Tide, but his playing time was limited and he...
105.1 The Block
Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1051theblock.com/
Comments / 0