Ohio's Hospice of Dayton hosting Keys of Life Dueling Piano Event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will hold its first Keys of Life dueling piano performance with the Cleveland Keys at Carillon Historical Park. The Cleveland Keys will perform during an adult-oriented evening of music, food, drink, raffles, and...
Dayton Convention Center Renovation Launch held on Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton area dignitaries and business leaders gathered to celebrate the launch of the the Dayton Convention Center renovation project on Tuesday, August 16. The event marks the beginning of the transformational and innovative improvements needed to bring additional economic opportunities to the Miami Valley. "This is...
WOUB

An Ohio organization is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What’s being done?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) — A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio’s historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
livability.com

Why the Dayton, OH, Region Is an Inviting Place to Do Business

The Dayton region is a place to invest, grow and succeed. A culture of innovation and collaboration combined with a logistically unmatched central location close to markets, partners and customers are just two of the advantages businesses discover when they choose the Dayton region as the place to invest, grow and succeed.
WDTN

DPS students transported to wrong schools; meeting addresses first day disaster

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many Dayton Public Schools transportation leaders spoke at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, calling the first day of school “horrific” for some families. They say some kids were transported to wrong schools or left waiting at bus stops for over two hours. “Today, kids were going to wrong schools because […]
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Lawmakers Ranked Based on Equality

Equality Ohio released their 2022 Ohio Lawmaker Equality Scorecard on Tuesday, grading all Ohio state senators and representatives. The grades represent a Final Ally Score, which was determined by averaging the Solidarity Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills that affect inclusion, equity & access for all races, genders, religions, income, age, or other demographic identifier) and Queer Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills specific to LGBTQ+ issues).
livability.com

Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style

Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
News Break
dayton247now.com

'American Idol' holding virtual auditions for Ohio singers in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "American Idol" is looking for the next singing superstar. The "Idol Across America" LIVE virtual auditions are now open. The remote audition tour will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and offers potential contestants the opportunity to perform in front of an “American Idol” producer for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round.
dayton247now.com

"Becoming Dayton's Community Foundation" to re-air

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Bravo! WRGT ABC 22 will air an encore showing of The Dayton Foundation’s 30-minute television special, “Becoming Dayton’s Community Foundation.”. The show explores the roots of The Dayton Foundation, chronicling its start with an initial donation from the Patterson Family in 1921 until present day, with the Foundation encompassing more than 4,000 charitable funds established by individuals, families and organizations and ranking second in number of funds under management among all community foundations nationwide.
