There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
dayton247now.com
Ohio's Hospice of Dayton hosting Keys of Life Dueling Piano Event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, September 22, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton will hold its first Keys of Life dueling piano performance with the Cleveland Keys at Carillon Historical Park. The Cleveland Keys will perform during an adult-oriented evening of music, food, drink, raffles, and...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
dayton247now.com
Dayton Convention Center Renovation Launch held on Tuesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton area dignitaries and business leaders gathered to celebrate the launch of the the Dayton Convention Center renovation project on Tuesday, August 16. The event marks the beginning of the transformational and innovative improvements needed to bring additional economic opportunities to the Miami Valley. "This is...
wyso.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
WOUB
An Ohio organization is No. 2 in Native American artifacts required to be returned by federal law. What’s being done?
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) — A federal law from 1990 requires institutions like museums and universities that receive federal funding to return Native American artifacts — things like hundreds of thousands of human remains, funerary objects and other items. Ohio’s historical society, called Ohio History Connection, holds the second largest collection of objects in the country.
WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved extended coverage for new moms from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. With this extension, CMS estimates approximately 21,000 Ohio women annually will be eligible...
wyso.org
DeWine, Husted react to texts showing they were involved in talks on Ohio's nuclear bailout bill
Text messages disclosed last week suggest that Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, both Republicans, were more active than previously known in pushing for passage of the nuclear power plant bailout now at the center of a corruption scandal. The texts from now-fired FirstEnergy executives detail specific conversations...
livability.com
Why the Dayton, OH, Region Is an Inviting Place to Do Business
The Dayton region is a place to invest, grow and succeed. A culture of innovation and collaboration combined with a logistically unmatched central location close to markets, partners and customers are just two of the advantages businesses discover when they choose the Dayton region as the place to invest, grow and succeed.
DPS students transported to wrong schools; meeting addresses first day disaster
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many Dayton Public Schools transportation leaders spoke at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, calling the first day of school “horrific” for some families. They say some kids were transported to wrong schools or left waiting at bus stops for over two hours. “Today, kids were going to wrong schools because […]
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Lawmakers Ranked Based on Equality
Equality Ohio released their 2022 Ohio Lawmaker Equality Scorecard on Tuesday, grading all Ohio state senators and representatives. The grades represent a Final Ally Score, which was determined by averaging the Solidarity Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills that affect inclusion, equity & access for all races, genders, religions, income, age, or other demographic identifier) and Queer Score (sponsorship & voting record for bills specific to LGBTQ+ issues).
WFMJ.com
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance makes a stop in Columbiana County
Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance stopped in the Mahoning Valley Monday on his campaign trail. Vance was in Salineville at the Maskaluk well pads, taking part in what's called the "Ohio Energy Tour." "I think if people know what I stand for, if people know what my opponent...
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Dayton police joins trend of law enforcement agencies struggling to keep officers, FOP chief says
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is part of a national trend of law enforcement agencies struggling to keep officers, the Dayton FOP president said. There are many factors that make up the trend, not the least of which is the danger of the job: In the last month, three area law enforcement officers have been shot, one fatally.
Volunteer event to honor Clark County Deputy Yates
On Monday, August 29, people will meet at Central Christian Church at 1504 Villa Road to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees. According to a release, the goal is to pack 1,000 meals for each of Deputy Yates' 15 years of service.
dayton.com
Moeller Brew Barn to open Friday in Dayton: ‘All of our beers tell a story’
Moeller Brew Barn, a new destination located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark, is opening to the public Friday. “We built this for the people of Dayton,” said founder and co-owner Nick Moeller. The brewery features a taproom with three bars and over 70 taps,...
wksu.org
GOP candidates in Ohio governor's race react to violent attempt to breach Cincinnati FBI office
The Republican team running for re-election as Ohio governor and lieutenant governor have made their first comments about the attempted violent attack on the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. They were asked about last week’s attempted breach of the Cincinnati FBI office by an armed Columbus man a few...
dayton247now.com
'American Idol' holding virtual auditions for Ohio singers in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "American Idol" is looking for the next singing superstar. The "Idol Across America" LIVE virtual auditions are now open. The remote audition tour will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and offers potential contestants the opportunity to perform in front of an “American Idol” producer for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round.
dayton247now.com
"Becoming Dayton's Community Foundation" to re-air
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Bravo! WRGT ABC 22 will air an encore showing of The Dayton Foundation’s 30-minute television special, “Becoming Dayton’s Community Foundation.”. The show explores the roots of The Dayton Foundation, chronicling its start with an initial donation from the Patterson Family in 1921 until present day, with the Foundation encompassing more than 4,000 charitable funds established by individuals, families and organizations and ranking second in number of funds under management among all community foundations nationwide.
