Small plane lands on busy road east of Colorado Springs

The tail of a plane that landed on Woodmen Road can be seen in this photo by Logan Anders. "by the time I wasn’t shocked I managed to realize it’s 2022 and I have a phone," Anders posted, "but I only caught the tail as I drove past."

A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page.

The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts.

"I thought he/she was going to land on our roof or Rex Rd.," Lorena Iniguez Brozek said in a post. "You could hear the plane was having issues."

El Paso County sheriff's deputies are on the scene but have not yet released any information.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.