Read full article on original website
Related
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
US News and World Report
France's River Loire Sets New Lows as Drought Dries up Its Tributaries
LOIREAUXENCE, France (Reuters) - France's river Loire, famous for the hundreds of castles gracing its shores, is a shallow river at the best of times, but this year even its flat-bottom tourist barges can barely navigate waters greatly reduced by a record drought. Even some 100 kilometers from where the...
Germany's Rhine River at record low levels, freight shipping threatened
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Germany's Rhine River is at a record low level, and the shallow river is impacting shipping. Germany depends on the river for 80% of its water freight. Ship captain Stefan Merkelbach says at several moorings along the river, the water is too shallow to allow ships to stop.
People are shivering in cold and mouldy homes in a country that pioneered housing comfort research – how did that happen?
The poor state of Australia’s residential, and particularly rental, housing stock is attracting increasing attention. This week it has been reported many renters are living in unhealthily cold and damp housing. The head of UNSW’s School of the Built Environment, Philip Oldfield, recently described the average Australian home as “closer to a tent than an insulated eco-building”. A joint statement by more than 100 property, community, health and environmental organisations has called on next week’s meeting of the nation’s building ministers to increase the energy efficiency of new homes. The alliance wants to lift National Construction Code standards, such as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 images show just how attractive Australian shopping strips can be without cars
Think of a typical Australian shopping street: parked cars occupy the prime public space in front of the shops. But we could instead create a place that’s good for business and is beautiful too. It would attract customers while being good for our physical, mental and social health. This isn’t a new idea. Realising they can make better use of the space next to businesses to boost sales, shopping centres design places to attract people. That’s why they provide seats, air-conditioning, music, artwork, cafes and plants outside their shops. Online shopping is even comfier, but it lacks human contact. We know what...
US News and World Report
Turkey and Israel Move on From Years of Tension
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Israel said on Wednesday they will reappoint respective ambassadors more than four years after they were called back, marking another milestone after months of a steady improvement in relations. Here is a timeline of events before the appointments:. January 2009 - Turkey's then-Prime Minister Tayyip...
US News and World Report
China Cuts Power to Factories, Homes as Reservoirs Fall
BEIJING (AP) — Factories in China’s southwest have shut down and a city imposed rolling blackouts after reservoirs to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought, adding to economic strains at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power. Companies in...
US News and World Report
More Flooding in Mexican Mine Frustrates Rescue Effort for 10 Miners
SABINAS, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico's efforts to save 10 miners who became trapped in a flooded coal mine 13 days ago hit another setback as underground water levels have surged higher, officials said on Monday. The miners became confined underground at the Pinabete mine in the border state of Coahuila...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Analysis: 100 Banks, 1,000 Suspects: German Fraud Probe Puts Scholz on the Spot
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chancellor Olaf Scholz faces lawmakers' questions this week over his role in tackling a multibillion-euro tax fraud as a sprawling probe into the scheme threatens to undermine him as he grapples with an energy crisis and the fallout of war. In the scheme, known as "cum-ex"...
US News and World Report
Russia's Black Sea Fleet Struggling With Effective Sea Control, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that Russia's Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast. The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives but is keeping a...
Comments / 0