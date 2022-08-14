The man accused of killing a Chinese food delivery driver, dubbed the "Duck Sauce Killer," has taken his own life. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was found dead in his Queens, New York apartment after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound just hours before he was set to appear in court, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. Hirsch was out on bail while awaiting trial for the murder of food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan, 45, who was shot to death while making a delivery on April 30. He was reportedly expecting to be arraigned on new gun possession charges before he died.

QUEENS, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO