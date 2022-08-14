ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Highlights: Abe Lucas' first run block was a beautiful pancake

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
The Seahawks offensive line hasn’t had much occasion to make the highlight reel these last 12 years or so. Last night provided a true glimmer of hope for this unit, though. While Seattle lost to the Steelers 32-25 in the team’s first preseason game of the year, the performance of the offensive line was extremely encouraging – especially when it came to run blocking.

Observe the first run blocking snap of rookie right tackle Abe Lucas’ NFL career. Lucas blows the defender far off the line and eventually winds up literally rolling over him.

As a team, the Seahawks averaged over six yards per rush attempt – in large part thanks to the efforts up front. Both Lucas and Charles Cross are getting good reviews for their initial work.

In pass protection this group held up, as well. Seattle allowed three sacks and four QB hits but most of those were on the quarterbacks.

