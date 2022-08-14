ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' Dragic scores 28, hits OT game-winner for Slovenia vs. Turkey

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Goran Dragic is getting into game shape prior to Bulls training camp.

On Saturday, Dragic played for the Slovenian National Team in a friendly match against Turkey, as Slovenia got the 104-103 overtime victory.

Dragic led the way for Slovenia, finishing with 28 points and 5 rebounds, including hitting the game-winning stepback 3-pointer in overtime.

Dragic and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic combined for 51 points in the victory for Slovenia in Saturday’s friendly.

Last week, Dragic announced that he’d be playing in September’s EuroBasket, in attempt to bring back the trophy as Slovenia did in 2017.

Check out the full highlights from Saturday’s friendly below.

