ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DeMar DeRozan leads MNV Cheaters to victory in Drew League Playoffs

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30p5O0_0hGx8QUC00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan was at it again on Saturday in the Drew League.

DeRozan finished with 35 points (17 in the fourth quarter), 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks to lead MNV Cheaters to the first-round playoff victory.

Mr. Fourth Quarter made another appearance on Saturday, scoring 17 of his 35 points in the final frame to clench the victory.

DeRozan is a staple in the Drew League and has played in several games this summer, including last month alongside LeBron James and last week with Bulls teammates Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry.

Check out the highlights from DeRozan’s performance below.

Stay tuned to Bulls Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Demar Derozan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mookie Betts played catch with a young Dodgers fan in the stands in classy moment

Mookie Betts just made this young fan’s night. During the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Betts went out of his way to make this special moment happen for a fan. Instead of his usual between innings warm up, Betts found a young Dodgers fan in the right field stands — holding a “Mookie wanna play catch?” sign — and decided to play catch with him!
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent

The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drew League#Cheaters#Bulls#Reb#Nba Lrb Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: New CU Events Center court revealed

Colorado men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball will all play their home games this season on a newly designed Sox Walseth Court. The official CU Buffs Twitter account revealed the fresh look on Wednesday and it’s pretty clean, in my opinion. At halfcourt, the CU logo pops much more with a new gold outline. Also, inside the 3-point arc, a lighter shade of hardwood now envelops the space outside of the lane. The sidelines got a touch-up as well with what appears to be the same flatirons-type design that was previously inside the playing space. Take a look for yourself at the new CU Events Center court: A fresh new look for CUEC 🦬#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/eMp4qE3LKV — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) August 17, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy