Nescopeck, PA

Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night

By Julye Wemple
 3 days ago

Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes.

Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese said the victim in Berwick is a 50-year-old female from Wilkes-Barre. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reyes reportedly drove through a crowd in the parking lot of Intoxicology Department on W. Second Street around 6:15 p.m. They were gathered there to raise money for victims of the Nescopeck fire on Aug. 5 that killed 10 people.

Reyes fled the scene and continued on to Nescopeck, where police say he beat a woman to death with a hammer. He was taken into custody by local police and arraigned at District Judge Doug Brewer's office late Saturday night. Reyes is now behind bars at Columbia County prison and has been denied bail.

Lifeflight helicopters were called to Berwick to transport multiple critically injuried patients, police say. One person was confirmed dead at the scene; 17 others were transported, including 12 to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, three to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, one to Geisinger-Bloomsburg, and one to Berwick Hospital.

Large blood stains can still be seen in the parking lot and on the street; the remnants of multiple trauma packs and first aid kits, along with dozens of pairs of sterile glove are strewn across the lot. Broken tents and the remnants of gift baskets that were to be auctioned off remain behind a wall of crime scene tape.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in Berwick Saturday night. Berwick Salvation Army Captain Michael Buzzard gathered supplies and donations from local businesses, including McDonald's, Sheetz, and Turkey Hill, before heading to Intoxicology Department's parking lot to offer assistance.

Although he's been part of disaster relief efforts countless times over his 25 years with the Salvation Army, the carnage left behind was hard to believe.

"I've never seen anything like that before," he admitted, shaking his head.

Buzzard and the Berwick Salvation Army held a vigil Sunday morning for the victims, first responders, and community.

"We are so thankful that you are here to support us, but we wish we did not have to do this," Buzzard told the crowd gathered at the vigil. "This is not how we intended to spend our Sunday morning."

As spiritual leaders though, Buzzard and his wife, Jennifer, who also serves as a captain with the Salvation Army, they knew they had to be a "beacon of light" for others in the community.

"We thought we would come together today just to show our community there is hope," he continued. "We can ask questions of why and how, but we just don't know. We're not here to pinpoint why evil does what evil does."

A tragedy like what the community saw on Saturday is often unimaginable, Buzzard told the crowd.

"This morning there is so much heartache, so much helplessness and hopelessness," he said.

Even as they gathered at the vigil, firefighters — many of whom responded to the deadly scene the night before — were headed to the funeral of a Nescopeck fire victim, Buzzard noted. Keep those, along with other first responders, in your prayers, he asked the crowd.

Saturday night was another reminder even small towns can be affected by big tragedies, Buzzard said."We hear those words all the time. 'It will never happen here,'" Buzzard said. "And Berwick and Nescopeck are the epitome of small-town America. And yet, last night we found our names for the second time in weeks on national news — and not in a way we would ever want."But those same small towns have shown an enduring sense of love and community, which was evident by all those who offered aid Saturday night, he reminded the crowd."No matter what evil will try, no matter what sin will try, good does overcome," Buzzard said.Reyes will face a preliminary hearing at District Judge Richard Cashman's office on Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. Court records show Reyes pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct last July and was sentenced to a year of probation. Docket sheet

