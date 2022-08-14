Read full article on original website
Columbia To-Do List (August 17-August 23): Kurtis Conner and Soda City Comic-Con in Columbia
Get ready for an evening of skewed standup comedy with Kurtis Conner at the Koger Center for the Arts. Conner is a notable YouTube star and all around funny guy who’s been slinging humorous content since 2014. In fact, perhaps his most famous bit was released during the pandemic, a tongue-in-cheek treatise on how to become famous on the Internet. Conner’s show at the Koger Center starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. Fellow stand-ups Jacob Sharpe and Dean Hebscher open the evening. Tickets range from $28-$73. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for more information. VINCENT HARRIS.
SC nonprofit recommends keeping schools open and more changes during next pandemic
COLUMBIA — Keep schools in South Carolina open during future disease outbreaks, a new report from Columbia-based nonprofit recommends. The report also calls for the state to improve its pandemic response for strengthening and increasing the health care workforce and implementing ways for health care providers to exchange information.
Shane Beamer talks, money pours in as Gamecock faithful donate millions
COLUMBIA — Scene: Williams-Brice Stadium, overcast morning sky. South Carolina’s football team is gathered on the bleachers in the West Upper stands. The Gamecocks’ coach, Shane Beamer, speaks from the bottom row. “People pay money to come watch you guys play,” Beamer says. “I don’t want us...
A new day for Berkeley Electric Cooperative
South Carolina's largest not-for-profit electric cooperative is ready to unveil its new corporate headquarters site in Moncks Corner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for late September. The construction of a new 200,000 square-foot facility at 1732 Highway 52 was completed earlier this summer and promises to improve services to more...
Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week
Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
More than 40 people running for school board across 5 Columbia-area districts
COLUMBIA — More than 40 people are running for school board seats across Richland and Lexington counties, seeking election to 17 spots across five Columbia-area school districts. The largest school board election pool in the area when filing closed at noon Aug. 15 was in Richland School District Two,...
Columbia reconsiders government headquarters plan, weighs downtown office tower sale
COLUMBIA — Less than two years after purchasing a downtown office tower with the aim of converting it into the new municipal headquarters, Columbia city officials are weighing whether to continue with plans for the property or put it back on the real estate market. When the city of...
Columbia could be getting a new homeless shelter — and it has divided City Council
COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center is planning to open a new facility for elderly people. Transitions CEO Craig Currey confirmed the largest homeless services organization in the Midlands will expand but said he couldn’t provide any more information Aug. 15, including when the new space will open. Columbia...
Columbia City Council approves landscaping exemptions despite stormwater concerns
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council narrowly approved a change in the city's landscaping rules Aug. 16, exempting businesses redeveloping a building from eliminating parking to add vegetation. The ordinance is part of the city's business-friendly initiatives, which are meant to help encourage development by reducing the cost of...
Nightly construction on I-20 this week
Construction at the South Carolina - Georgia state line will go on this week on Interstate 20. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, rolling lane closures will take place on Westbound I-20. Construction crews will be able to remove large roadway debris on road shoulders. Pacing operations on eastbound lanes will start at 9 p.m. and are scheduled through midnight.
Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.
From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
SC attorney general threatens school board with lawsuit, prosecution over alleged FOIA violations
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has demanded the Charleston County School District's board of trustees respond to parent allegations that it has violated the state's open-records law, warning the officials they could face a potential lawsuit or criminal prosecution. The Lexington Republican sent a letter Aug. 16 to the board...
Lake Murray home offers space to spare with 7 bedrooms, 9 baths for $2.5M sale price
COLUMBIA — In the market for a little place to stay at Lake Murray? This one has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,300 square feet inside. The Chapin estate might not be the largest sold on the lake in recent years, but its combination of land, amenities and space to host guests make it exceptional, said Karen Yip of Yip Premier Real Estate.
ShotSpotter gunshot detection sensors placed in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA — Gunshot-detection sensors have been placed in the heart of West Columbia to immediately alert police with a pinpointed location when a gun is fired. The launch of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system follows the Columbia Police Department, which has been using the devices since 2019. ShotSpotter’s...
Columbia police close convenience store as start of crackdown on public nuisance businesses
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department ordered Main's Best convenience store to close Aug. 15 under the city's public nuisance rules. Such moves could become more common as the department works to more strictly enforce the ordinance when it comes to what Police Chief Skip Holbrook called "irresponsible business management."
New Ramen restaurant coming to Lexington, set to open this week
A new place for slurping Asian noodles will open this week. An Asian restaurant, Hokkaido Ramen House will open this week, owners announced on social media Monday. The new ramen spot will be the first from the national chain to operate in the state, settling at 205 Columbia Ave. in Lexington, just five minutes up the road from Ganbei, a Sushi restaurant from the same owners.
