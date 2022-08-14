ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had been walking on North Liberty Street […]
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Danville: Drive-by shooting suspect in custody, officers say

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police have arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting. Xzavion Issaih, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday night on charges of malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Issaih is accused of firing shots from a SUV at a group of people...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Cars
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting.  Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Three people injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday night. Officers located the three gunshot victims at at Atrium Baptist Medical Center. Upon investigation officers discovered the shooting took place at 2500 Urban St., officers went over to the alleged crime scene and found evidence of indicating multiple gunshots were fired. Additionally, three vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire at 2500 Urban Street. This investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WXII 12

Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Historic Winston-Salem home destroyed in massive fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic house in Winston-Salem was reduced to rubble after a massive fire. Winston-Salem firefighters were called out to a fire at a two-story house on North Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning.   The house was in the midst of renovations to be transitional housing for primarily foster children aging out of the system, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WXII 12

Rockingham rape suspect turns himself in

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — UPDATE: Wanted person Fredrick Donnell Dalton has turned himself in, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The 50-year-old was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center on the charge of 2nd Degree Forcible Rape under a $150,000 secured bond. Watch more of today's headlines from...
FOX8 News

Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders.  The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road.  “In reality, it’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Welcome

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after his motorcycle hit a mailbox and a guardrail. According to highway patrol, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Bud Sink Road in the Welcome area. Troopers say that Michael Steven Morris, 49, of Thomasville was […]
WELCOME, NC
FOX8 News

2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
CLEMMONS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy