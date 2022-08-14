Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday night. Officers located the three gunshot victims at at Atrium Baptist Medical Center. Upon investigation officers discovered the shooting took place at 2500 Urban St., officers went over to the alleged crime scene and found evidence of indicating multiple gunshots were fired. Additionally, three vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire at 2500 Urban Street. This investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO