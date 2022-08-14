Read full article on original website
Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had been walking on North Liberty Street […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Gunshot victim walked to another street to call for help, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man reports being shot and then walking to another street to call for help on Tuesday. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting on East 23rd Street after 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man who had been shot. The victim reported that he was...
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
WXII 12
Danville: Drive-by shooting suspect in custody, officers say
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police have arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting. Xzavion Issaih, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday night on charges of malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Issaih is accused of firing shots from a SUV at a group of people...
Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 78-year-old Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 78-year-old man. A silver alert has been issued for James Douglas Maynard. According to investigators, Maynard was last seen on Hillcrest Center Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police describe him as 6 feet and 3 inches tall with a long...
Police investigating hit and run after Thomasville man struck, dragged by minivan; ‘had a guy basically try and kill me’
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man was hit by a minivan while on his bike and dragged for several feet. Thomasville police say the hit and run happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 9 near the intersection of Liberty Drive and Tower Road, southeast of downtown Thomaville. They’re still searching for the person in […]
abc45.com
Three people injured after shooting in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday night. Officers located the three gunshot victims at at Atrium Baptist Medical Center. Upon investigation officers discovered the shooting took place at 2500 Urban St., officers went over to the alleged crime scene and found evidence of indicating multiple gunshots were fired. Additionally, three vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire at 2500 Urban Street. This investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man arrested, police seize $500,000 in drugs, money, weapons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly $500,000 worth of drugs, money and guns were seized from one individual, police announced Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) received information about possible drug trafficking and weapon offenses...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Sheriff responds to inmate’s mother’s claims after two detention officers hospitalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false. According to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby...
Historic Winston-Salem home destroyed in massive fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic house in Winston-Salem was reduced to rubble after a massive fire. Winston-Salem firefighters were called out to a fire at a two-story house on North Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning. The house was in the midst of renovations to be transitional housing for primarily foster children aging out of the system, […]
WXII 12
Rockingham rape suspect turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — UPDATE: Wanted person Fredrick Donnell Dalton has turned himself in, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The 50-year-old was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center on the charge of 2nd Degree Forcible Rape under a $150,000 secured bond. Watch more of today's headlines from...
Guilford County authorities cracking down on illegal ATV, dirt bike activity
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Police and surrounding law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent illegal riding of dozens of 4-wheelers and dirt bike riders. The illegal ride event happened Sunday afternoon along most high trafficked areas in Greensboro and High Point, including Wendover Avenue, English Street and parts of Swing Road. “In reality, it’s […]
3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Welcome
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after his motorcycle hit a mailbox and a guardrail. According to highway patrol, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Bud Sink Road in the Welcome area. Troopers say that Michael Steven Morris, 49, of Thomasville was […]
wcti12.com
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
WATCH | The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office addressing detention officer assault
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough will share an update on the inmate attack on two jail officers on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said an inmate attacked two jail officers on Friday, sending both of them to the hospital. The sheriff's...
Have you seen this man? Silver alert issued for 24-year-old Burlington man
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a 24-year-old missing man. A silver alert was issued Tuesday for Bobby Clyde Scruggs. Police said Scruggs may be suffering from a cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Hyde Street wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, black basketball shorts,...
2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
