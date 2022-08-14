Read full article on original website
Homeless man wanted for murder
TAMPA—Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified a homeless man as the suspect connected to an Aug. 14 murder, reports state. According to a HCSO press release, the homicide occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of E. Mohawk Avenue, a short roadway just north of E. Hillsborough Avenue and east of Orient Road. HCSO deputies responded to the area and found a dead adult male who sustained upper-body trauma.
Reward up to $10K to identify suspects in fatal hit-and-run
TEMPLE TERRACE—An anonymous donor doubled the reward available to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man in late June. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the potential total reward increased to $10,000....
Robber makes off with cash from Brandon bank, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say robbed a bank in Brandon Monday afternoon before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Warren calls sentencing in deadly Bayshore crash ‘excessively harsh’
He was sent to prison for killing a mother and her baby during a street racing crash on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018. Today, we learned what the former Hillsborough State attorney thought about the sentence for Cameron Herrin.
Driver hits cyclist in Dover, leaves him to die, deputies say
Deputies are searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday night in Dover.
Deputies searching for truck possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run in Dover
DOVER, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Dover, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said, adding that a search continues for the person responsible. It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 on Sydney Dover Road near Dover...
Osprey hit-and-run driver busted after fleeing to repair shop in Tampa: FHP
Troopers said the driver fled the scene before the girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Her name was not released.
8 men, including deputy, charged with human trafficking in St. Pete sting: police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — At least eight men were arrested on human trafficking charges in St. Petersburg thanks to an undercover operation over the weekend, according to police. Arrest documents said that St. Petersburg Police’s Regional Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating adults who were using the internet to solicit sex with […]
Deputies arrest husband for murder of Dover woman; 3rd charged in connection to double murder plot
DOVER, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a third suspect in connection to a double murder case that began in Dover back in July. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Cornelio Negrete Jr. in the death of his wife, 23-year-old Erica Negrete Aviles, on July 18. Investigators said Negrete Jr....
Husband shot in lovers’ quarrel in Clearwater motel room, police say
The Clearwater Police Department arrested a woman for shooting a man during a lover's quarrel Sunday night, according to arrest documents.
Polk County Sheriff Seeking Two Suspects That Burglarized A Mini Storage Lakeland Location
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at the First Choice Mini Storage at 8315 SR 33 in Lakeland. According to deputies, the crime occurred on Tuesday, August 16th between 4:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m.
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
Hillsborough Sheriff uses billboards to recruit Pasco deputies
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wants to use billboards to recruit Pasco detention deputies at risk of losing their status.
Pasco County Sheriff Investigating Lutz Robbery Monday
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred around 9 a.m. on Monday at a business near the intersection of Dale Mabry Hwy. and County Line Rd. in Lutz. Investigators say the suspect is a white male, possibly age
Vehicle Vs. Train Crash In Dade City, Pasco Fire Rescue On The Scene
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Fire Rescue is on the scene reporting a train vs vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Lakeland Highway and Melrose Ave. According to PFR, one patient is being transported with serious injuries. Firefighters say there are no hazards from
Man Found Dead In Running Car That Was On Roadway, Tampa PD Needs Tips
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are conducting a homicide investigation at Lazy River Dr and East Regnas Av. According to investigators, officers were dispatched around 4:46 am Sunday, to the report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they located a vehicle running in
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
A traffic stop on Hwy 71 near Mena led to the arrest of Chad Goutierez, 29 of Metairie, LA on charges of Public Intoxication, Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Larry Joseph, 44 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Probation Violation Warrant. Deputies...
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
Clearwater woman stole tips from ice cream shop and hit owner on head with jar: deputies
A Clearwater woman was accused of berating employees at an Indian Rocks Beach ice cream shop, flipping them off, stealing their tips and hitting the owner with the empty tip jar.
2 killed after 'catastrophic tire failure' on I-75 SB in Sarasota: FHP
Two people were killed after a "catastrophic tire failure" on I-75 southbound in Sarasota County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
