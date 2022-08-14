ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollwood, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Homeless man wanted for murder

TAMPA—Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified a homeless man as the suspect connected to an Aug. 14 murder, reports state. According to a HCSO press release, the homicide occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of E. Mohawk Avenue, a short roadway just north of E. Hillsborough Avenue and east of Orient Road. HCSO deputies responded to the area and found a dead adult male who sustained upper-body trauma.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Reward up to $10K to identify suspects in fatal hit-and-run

TEMPLE TERRACE—An anonymous donor doubled the reward available to anyone providing information that leads to the arrest related to a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed an elderly man in late June. According to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, the potential total reward increased to $10,000....
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrollwood, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Carrollwood, FL
City
Greater Carrollwood, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Robbers#Property Crime#Carrollwood Detectives#The Veterans Expressway#Hcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

A traffic stop on Hwy 71 near Mena led to the arrest of Chad Goutierez, 29 of Metairie, LA on charges of Public Intoxication, Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Larry Joseph, 44 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Probation Violation Warrant. Deputies...
POLK COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger

What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy