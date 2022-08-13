ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

More than 100,000 people in Michigan remain under a boil water advisory after a main leak

By Claire Colbert, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Oklahoma governor delays Richard Glossip's execution until December

Oklahoma's governor on Tuesday ordered that the scheduled September execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip be delayed until December -- a move that Glossip's attorneys, who argue he's innocent, say will allow an appellate court to consider a new hearing. This is the fourth time Glossip has received a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy