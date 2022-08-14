Read full article on original website
Report: Alabama abortion law could impact Space Force decision
Alabama’s draconian abortion law, which doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest, regardless of age, is now being used by Colorado lawmakers and others in attempt to prevent the Air Force Space Command, known as STARCOMM, from being relocated from Colorado and placed permanently in Huntsville. According to...
Guest opinion: Alabama businesses want to compete
In 2018, as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I voted for the Fair and Open Competition Act designed to preserve open competition and federal government neutrality. Competition is the only way to ensure our U.S. military receives the very best at the very best price. Right now,...
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
A look at how Alabama schools are spending COVID relief funds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Schools in Alabama have received an unprecedented amount of money to combat learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic over the past two years. The state got roughly $3.14 billion through three rounds of federal funding. “That’s an enormous amount of money. That’s about 12 times the amount of Title […]
Parents and advocates oppose Alabama bill criminalizing gender-affirming care for minors
Alabama parents and LGBTQ advocates are opposing a bill that would criminalize the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender minors. Advocates say when minors do not have access to this type of medical care, they are put at an elevated risk of facing mental health issues.
Time running out for Alabama to expand Medicaid: ‘Not happening on my watch,’ opponents say
As time runs out for Alabama to decide whether to expand Medicaid, some lawmakers have doubled down on their opposition to the move. State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Josephine) said Friday that “it is absolutely not happening on my watch.”. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
Trial paused for JeffCo judge accused of disobeying state sanction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorneys hit pause on Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd’s trial on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The trial was scheduled for two days but will require additional time. Todd was standing trial for reportedly violating multiple Canons of Judicial Ethics. BACKGROUND. Todd was found guilty...
New research sheds light on patient mistreatment toward health care workers
Researchers have published new information about stress from patient mistreatment toward health care workers, including those who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare Management and Leadership, says more focus needs to be placed on stress from patient mistreatment to the health care team.
Alabama getting better at doling out COVID-19 funds to people facing eviction, advocates say
Alabama’s program to help renters during the pandemic has taken a turn for the better, advocates say, after significant delays in distributing the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 rental assistance. Still the state has given out less than half of the federal money it received. During the...
UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year
A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
Alabama medical marijuana board approves license changes
A set of proposed new rules regulating the introduction of medical marijuana in Alabama were approved last week, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
Opinion | Alabama: It’s a pity
Let’s call it what it is. The law the Alabama Legislature passed this year that unconstitutionally restricts the kind of health care parents and physicians are allowed to administer for transgender teenagers was just cruel politics. Transgender kids found themselves targets of the bully Republicans who used them as...
Guest opinion: Distorting the truth not the Mountain Brook way and it needs to stop
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ....” When I consider this famous passage by Charles Dickens, the upcoming municipal election in Mountain Brook immediately comes to mind. We live in an age when the politics of our nation have rarely been more toxic. And yet, in my beloved community of Mountain Brook, we have always related to each other in good faith and with mutual respect. In Mountain Brook, we choose servant leaders who are bound by an overarching aspiration for goodness, kindness and excellence in all that we seek to accomplish.
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
Arizona Republicans are making a case against the idea of democracy itself
Since 2020 Republicans across the U.S. have been undermining democracy by fabricating claims of voter fraud and passing laws to make it harder to vote. But a disturbing new report by Robert Draper in The New York Times Magazine shows how Arizona Republicans are increasingly committed to waging a war on the idea of democracy itself, in part through a bid to call the U.S. only a “republic” and not a democracy. These Republicans think they’re defending American traditions of governance, but they’re not in touch with the history they believe they’re championing, and they’re catalyzing more virulent anti-democratic extremism on the right.
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
Back to school 2022: Universal free school meals end in Alabama, how to apply
Alabama schools are encouraging eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meals this year following the end of a federal government program to provide universal free meals to students during the pandemic. In June, federal waivers that provided children free meals through their schools beginning in March 2020 expired....
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
Leaky Bathtub Raising Health Concerns in Uniontown
A Uniontown couple claims a leaky bathtub in their apartment is causing major safety and health concerns — for their family. Michael Pope and Jenae Honorable — and their four children — live in a public housing unit in Uniontown. The couple says — every time anyone uses the bathtub — water leaks from underneath it.
