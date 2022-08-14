ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

alreporter.com

Report: Alabama abortion law could impact Space Force decision

Alabama's draconian abortion law, which doesn't provide exceptions for rape or incest, regardless of age, is now being used by Colorado lawmakers and others in attempt to prevent the Air Force Space Command, known as STARCOMM, from being relocated from Colorado and placed permanently in Huntsville. According to...
AL.com

Guest opinion: Alabama businesses want to compete

In 2018, as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I voted for the Fair and Open Competition Act designed to preserve open competition and federal government neutrality. Competition is the only way to ensure our U.S. military receives the very best at the very best price. Right now,...
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' regressive influence on the state's education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

A look at how Alabama schools are spending COVID relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Schools in Alabama have received an unprecedented amount of money to combat learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic over the past two years. The state got roughly $3.14 billion through three rounds of federal funding. "That's an enormous amount of money. That's about 12 times the amount of Title […]
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
wbrc.com

Trial paused for JeffCo judge accused of disobeying state sanction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorneys hit pause on Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd's trial on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The trial was scheduled for two days but will require additional time. Todd was standing trial for reportedly violating multiple Canons of Judicial Ethics. BACKGROUND. Todd was found guilty...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Ali Velshi
uab.edu

New research sheds light on patient mistreatment toward health care workers

Researchers have published new information about stress from patient mistreatment toward health care workers, including those who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare Management and Leadership, says more focus needs to be placed on stress from patient mistreatment to the health care team.
AL.com

UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like 'flu' for new school year

A leading institution in Alabama's COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Health Care#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama: It's a pity

Let's call it what it is. The law the Alabama Legislature passed this year that unconstitutionally restricts the kind of health care parents and physicians are allowed to administer for transgender teenagers was just cruel politics. Transgender kids found themselves targets of the bully Republicans who used them as...
AL.com

Guest opinion: Distorting the truth not the Mountain Brook way and it needs to stop

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ...." When I consider this famous passage by Charles Dickens, the upcoming municipal election in Mountain Brook immediately comes to mind. We live in an age when the politics of our nation have rarely been more toxic. And yet, in my beloved community of Mountain Brook, we have always related to each other in good faith and with mutual respect. In Mountain Brook, we choose servant leaders who are bound by an overarching aspiration for goodness, kindness and excellence in all that we seek to accomplish.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans are making a case against the idea of democracy itself

Since 2020 Republicans across the U.S. have been undermining democracy by fabricating claims of voter fraud and passing laws to make it harder to vote. But a disturbing new report by Robert Draper in The New York Times Magazine shows how Arizona Republicans are increasingly committed to waging a war on the idea of democracy itself, in part through a bid to call the U.S. only a "republic" and not a democracy. These Republicans think they're defending American traditions of governance, but they're not in touch with the history they believe they're championing, and they're catalyzing more virulent anti-democratic extremism on the right.
ARIZONA STATE
wtvy.com

Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Back to school 2022: Universal free school meals end in Alabama, how to apply

Alabama schools are encouraging eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meals this year following the end of a federal government program to provide universal free meals to students during the pandemic. In June, federal waivers that provided children free meals through their schools beginning in March 2020 expired....
alabamanews.net

Leaky Bathtub Raising Health Concerns in Uniontown

A Uniontown couple claims a leaky bathtub in their apartment is causing major safety and health concerns — for their family. Michael Pope and Jenae Honorable — and their four children — live in a public housing unit in Uniontown. The couple says — every time anyone uses the bathtub — water leaks from underneath it.
UNIONTOWN, AL

