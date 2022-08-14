ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest now underway

MADISON, Wis. — What do you consider to be the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh consecutive year for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The annual competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
Now Hiring: Local ice cream shop looking to grow its team

MADISON, Wis. — A top southern Wisconsin ice cream company has some sweet career openings. Representatives with the Madison-based Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream said they are looking for individuals to join their plant distribution and production team, sales-side and also a handful of "flavor ambassadors," the in-store associates who scoop your ice cream and dish out big smiles.
