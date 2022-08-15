ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno man wins $50,000 on game show 'The $100,000 Pyramid'

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byGUy_0hGx1TSG00

Fresno resident Brazz Brazzell won big Sunday night on ABC's $100,000 Pyramid game show.

Brazzell and another contestant were teamed up alongside celebrity actors Cedric The Entertainer and Taran Killam.

He says with encouragement from his wife, Amanda, he decided to take part in the show.

Brazzell practiced the game for months to make sure he was prepared for the big day and it paid off -- he took home $50,000.

Brazzell says he plans to pay off some debt and looks to buy a home for his family.

ABC30 Central Valley

