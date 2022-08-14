Read full article on original website
Easy hack to keep iguanas off your yard and eating your plants
Key Biscayne. Island Paradise. Iguanas. They sort of go together. But iguanas, an invasive species that can be seen all over the island and yes, the pesky critters like to munch on some of the island’s decorative plants. But how to stop them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
Here’s a story that will warm your heart:
While visiting the Broward County Courthouse, a five-year-old boy approached. BSO Deputy Richard Sessions. He expressed that he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up and asked for a high five.
They’ve got mail: broken mailbox mess sorted for residents of Coral Springs apartment complex
The mail is flowing again for hundreds of a residents at a South Florida apartment complex. Sorting out the mailbox mess was fast tracked after 7’s Karen Hensel started investigating. The fix is in at an apartment complex in Coral Springs, and in this case, that’s a good thing....
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
Sing Along to Encanto at Coconut Creek’s Next Movie in the Park
While talking about Bruno is still strictly prohibited, there sure to be a lot of signing at the next Movies in the Park. Disney’s instant classic Encanto is taking over the big screen at Lakeside Park in Coconut Creek on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8:00 p.m. Encanto follows...
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
Pizza Hut, Burger King and Popeyes make Dirty Dining list
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. ***PIZZA HUT. 3396 SW 22ND STREET. MIAMI. ORDERED SHUT 8/8/22. 4 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Sewage/wastewater backing...
Boy, 10, Loses Part of Leg in Florida Keys Shark Attack: Family
A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend, family members said. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were snorkeling along a shallow reef Saturday when he was...
Support growing for LGBTQ teen targeted and beaten twice since last year
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Activists and members of the transgender are speaking out about a recent, brutal attack on an LGBTQ teenager in Pompano Beach. It the second time that teen, Chad Sanford, has been attacked in the past two years. “It just frightened me a lot,” said Quami...
Chick-fil-A will replace former Sweet Tomatoes location in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant will take the place of the former Sweet Tomatoes location along Pines Blvd. near Dykes Rd. in Pembroke Pines. The City Of Pembroke Pines planning and zoning board approved the project at 15901 Pines Blvd. with a 4 to 1 vote during the last zoning board meeting on Aug. 11.
Teacher Accused of Killing Puppy in Pembroke Pines Is Out of Jail
A Fort Lauderdale teacher who’s accused of killing a puppy is out of jail, but is not back in the classroom. The Pine Ridge Educational Center website indicates Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. is under suspension. Gray, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with animal cruelty following the death of...
Broward teacher accused of animal cruelty that vet called ‘the worst I’ve ever seen’
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County teacher was arrested and is facing some disturbing allegations of animal abuse. That man, Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., went before a judge last week, but won’t be interacting with any students for now. Dr. Elizabeth Rosainz is a veterinarian at LeadER...
Holocaust survivor unites with son of his liberator
The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County hosted an emotional reunion more than 60 years in the making.
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced
A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy
Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest
Kodak Black wants what is his. He is demanding that police return his vehicle and cash seized in a recent arrest in Florida. The post I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch
Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
Pembroke Pines Police: No Serial Killer Hunting Women
Pembroke Pines police say it's a hoax.
