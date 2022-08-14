ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

islandernews.com

Easy hack to keep iguanas off your yard and eating your plants

Key Biscayne. Island Paradise. Iguanas. They sort of go together. But iguanas, an invasive species that can be seen all over the island and yes, the pesky critters like to munch on some of the island’s decorative plants. But how to stop them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
cw34.com

Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WELLINGTON, FL
margatetalk.com

Sing Along to Encanto at Coconut Creek’s Next Movie in the Park

While talking about Bruno is still strictly prohibited, there sure to be a lot of signing at the next Movies in the Park. Disney’s instant classic Encanto is taking over the big screen at Lakeside Park in Coconut Creek on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8:00 p.m. Encanto follows...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Talk Media

The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs

The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Pizza Hut, Burger King and Popeyes make Dirty Dining list

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. ***PIZZA HUT. 3396 SW 22ND STREET. MIAMI. ORDERED SHUT 8/8/22. 4 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Sewage/wastewater backing...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Boy, 10, Loses Part of Leg in Florida Keys Shark Attack: Family

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend, family members said. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were snorkeling along a shallow reef Saturday when he was...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Chick-fil-A will replace former Sweet Tomatoes location in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant will take the place of the former Sweet Tomatoes location along Pines Blvd. near Dykes Rd. in Pembroke Pines. The City Of Pembroke Pines planning and zoning board approved the project at 15901 Pines Blvd. with a 4 to 1 vote during the last zoning board meeting on Aug. 11.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced

A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
InsideHook

“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy

Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch

Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
TAMARAC, FL

