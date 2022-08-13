ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Co-pilot who exited a plane in mid-air during a North Carolina flight was 'visibly upset' and possibly sick prior to departing without a parachute, NTSB says

The co-pilot who fell to his death after getting off an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been sick and was described as "visibly upset" prior to exiting the plane without a parachute, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation and Safety Board. Two people -- a...
ACCIDENTS
'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
KENTUCKY STATE
Dollar General hit with nearly $1.3 million in workplace safety fines

The US Department of Labor proposed fines of almost $1.3 million for Dollar General after federal inspectors found workplace violations at three Georgia stores, the agency announced Monday. The DOL said it visited stores earlier this year in Pembroke, Hogansville and Smyrna and saw blocked exit routes, dangerously stacked merchandise...
HOGANSVILLE, GA
Oklahoma governor delays Richard Glossip's execution until December

Oklahoma's governor on Tuesday ordered that the scheduled September execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip be delayed until December -- a move that Glossip's attorneys, who argue he's innocent, say will allow an appellate court to consider a new hearing. This is the fourth time Glossip has received a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Georgia Southwestern nursing school ranked No. 1 in Georgia

AMERICUS — For the second time, Georgia Southwestern State University has received the top ranking as one of the “Top 10 Nursing Schools in Georgia” by Nurse.org. GSW’s No. 1 rank is based on the nursing program’s reputation, NCLEX pass rate, tuition and acceptance rate. These factors were reviewed by a selection panel of five experienced registered nurses.
AMERICUS, GA
Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player

ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
ALBANY, GA

