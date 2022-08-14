ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Davion Davis (waived, injured) could help Browns when healthy

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns receiving corps will likely be a source of concern all year for fans. Outside of Amari Cooper and Donovon People-Jones, the Browns lack a lot of certainty with their group.

David Bell could take an important role but the rookie had missed most of training camp with a foot injury. Jakeem Grant could have been an interesting slot receiver and gadget player but was lost for the year.

Anthony Schwartz dropped two passes in the team’s opening preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even the team’s other two rookies, Michael Woods II and Isaiah Weston, have dealt with injuries including Weston now out for the year.

A former Cleveland receiver just became a free agent:

While there is no certainty that Davis’ hamstring will be healthy soon, he was impressive in training camp last year for the Browns. He also showed some flashes during Houston’s training camp this year:

… Davion Davis and Johnny Johnson III are taking advantage of the opportunities during practice. For the second day in a row, both Davis and Johnson made a pair of impressive catches during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills.

Once healthy, Davis knows the Cleveland offense and could help right away. Last year, Davis led the Browns in receiving yards in the first two preseason games and had five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in the other.

With very few other options, perhaps a healthy Davis rides in to help provide quality depth behind Cooper and Peoples-Jones.

