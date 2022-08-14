ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay and the Rams saw Lance McCutcheon's preseason breakout coming

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFs4h_0hGwrPfu00

Lance McCutcheon stole the show in his preseason debut with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night versus the Los Angeles Chargers. He caught five passes for 87 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner from Bryce Perkins in the fourth quarter.

While fans and analysts were surprised to see McCutcheon shine in the preseason opener, Sean McVay and the Rams weren’t shocked by his performance. They saw it coming, and he didn’t let them down.

“He deserved it and it’s a real credit to Liam (Coen), coach Yarber, and coach Olson. They did a great job being able to put him in those spots and he delivered,” McVay said after the win. “But I’ll tell you this. I remember early on in the offseason program, there are certain young guys that have that right look in their eye where you can see they are mature beyond their years. I remember Greg Olson being around him and he said, ‘You watch, this guy’s going to have a really good preseason and I bet you he makes a lot of plays,’ and that was prophetic and I said that to Olson during the game. I remember when you were around this guy for only a couple of days and you kind of saw this coming. He’s just got one of those demeanors where you say this guy is going to figure it out.”

Making plays is exactly what McCutcheon did on Saturday. His first touchdown will be played on highlight reels for a few days, coming up with a 60-yard bomb over one defender and shaking off a tackle from two Chargers.

McCutcheon’s second receiving touchdown was an impressive contested catch he made while having a defender draped over him, which ended up being the final score of the game.

McCutcheon signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason out of Montana State. He would join a loaded wide receiver room that is led by Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson, so making a name for himself was going to be difficult.

Undrafted free agents always have an uphill climb when it comes to securing a roster spot in the NFL. But with the Rams needing depth at the wide receiver position, and the coaching staff praising him for his efforts this offseason, McCutcheon is certainly making a case to remain a member of the reigning Super Bowl champions entering the regular season.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Los Angeles Chargers
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why DT Danny Shelton chose to join Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t alone in the competition to land Danny Shelton’s services. The former first-round draft pick had recently worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders and took a visit with the Carolina Panthers back in July. He also had interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who seemed to have the most competitive offer compared to the Chiefs. But why did Shelton settle on Kansas City with all of the interest from other teams?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams ramping things up for Matthew Stafford, will test elbow in Tuesday's scrimmage

The Rams took it easy and played it safe with Matthew Stafford’s right elbow throughout training camp, limiting his workload to prevent making the injury worse. It’s been described as “bad tendinitis” and Sean McVay said it’s “abnormal” for a quarterback, but the team – and Stafford himself – isn’t worried about the severity or long-term effects.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy