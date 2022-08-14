ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama Quarterback Partners with Mental Health Company

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has partnered with BetterHelp, a mental health organization that works to make therapy easily accessible to everyone. "Loving yourself isn't vanity, it's sanity. And the storms of life don't seem too bad when you have the people around you that can support you," said Hurts in the sponsored Facebook post.
