Darius Rush looking to improve upon breakout 2021 campaign this year

South Carolina's Darius Rush during fall camp on Aug. 5, 2022. (Gamecock Central)

Darius Rush probably would have been a little incredulous a few years ago if you told him when he enrolled at South Carolina he’d be playing defensive back as a senior.

But, as he enters preseason camp as a starter there, he said it’s the best decision he’s made since arriving on campus.

Rush enrolled early in 2018 and went through spring practice as a wide receiver before redshirting. In 2019 Rush eventually switched to defensive back midway through fall camp.

He said the position change has helped him grow “pretty significantly” during his time with the Gamecocks.

“It taught me that even though you don’t want change, sometimes change is best and that’s what is happening right now,” Rush said. “That’s the best decision I made.”

During the first two years there most of his playing time came from special teams. It wasn’t until last season when the Gamecocks needed someone to step up at corner that Rush started to burst onto the scene.

There, he began to make a name for himself.

The 2021 campaign saw Rush start all but one of the 13 games that South Carolina played. He was credited with 25 tackles and finished second on the team with eight pass breakups.

His Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 77.2 was the third best among defensive players on the team last year. Only Cam Smith, a potential first-round pick, had a better grade amongst defensive backs.

Defensive back coach Torrian Gray said it took a few weeks for things to all align for Rush last season, but once they did his confidence began to grow.

“There’s a learning curve for some guys…I think halfway around mid-season, it finally clicked for him that, ‘Man I am good, I can be really good,’” Gray said. “So that’s the beautiful thing about it is he knows he can do it now.”

Rush has been running with the starters so far in fall camp and is expected to start with Smith again at defensive back this season.

He said he’s prioritized film study and diving into the defensive playbook this off-season. Gray said he’s already seen improvements on the field during the off-season.

“Darius has improved immensely,” Gray said. “I expect a really big season from him because he’s really focused and honed in on doing all the technique and fundamental things to take his game to another level. His spring was shortened but you can really see it starting to come to fruition.”

With increased attention being drawn by the Gamecocks, Rush will have the chance to shine bright on the big stage again this season.

Expectations for the team may be higher this season but Rush keeps it simple for himself, he just wants to improve.

“Last season, I just had to get a little bit comfortable with it being my first year playing,” Rush said. “Going into my second year I’ve got a little bit more confidence so just gonna build off of that and build that within my team as well, especially the young guys.”