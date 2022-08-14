ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAKE'S TAKE: We can all relax after first Ole Miss fall scrimmage

By Jake Thompson about 6 hours
Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and provided enough of a sample size for fans to feel good about this season.

