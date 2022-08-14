ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-star LB Marcellius Pulliam names top schools

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLipw_0hGwnKnJ00
(On3)

Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek three-star linebacker Marcellius Pulliam has named Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami and Mississippi State as his top eight schools.

Pulliam is the No. 524 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Pulliam has an official visit to Auburn scheduled for the weekend of Missouri game. He said he has a great relationship with linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

“Coach C-Rob, we chop it up almost every week,” Pullium told AuburnLiveOn3. “Every time he’s got a moment and I’ve got a moment we’re always on the phone laughing it up and talking football. It’s a great relationship between me and him.”

saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn specialist reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Auburn expects kicker Anders Carlson to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after he suffered an ACL injury late last season. That means there’s not expected to be much work for other kickers on the Tigers’ roster this fall. On Tuesday, it was reported that...
CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
