3-star LB Marcellius Pulliam names top schools

Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek three-star linebacker Marcellius Pulliam has named Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami and Mississippi State as his top eight schools.

Pulliam is the No. 524 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Pulliam has an official visit to Auburn scheduled for the weekend of Missouri game. He said he has a great relationship with linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

“Coach C-Rob, we chop it up almost every week,” Pullium told AuburnLiveOn3. “Every time he’s got a moment and I’ve got a moment we’re always on the phone laughing it up and talking football. It’s a great relationship between me and him.”