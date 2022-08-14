ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Marcus Freeman reveals telling reaction from Drew Pyne on losing quarterback competition

By Barkley Truax about 7 hours
Drew Pyne played for both teams during Saturday's Blue-Gold Game. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Notre Dame named sophomore Tyler Buchner starting quarterback midway through fall camp, meaning Drew Pyne will have to settle in to the backup role – at least to begin the season.

“As I told both of those guys I can’t think of – in my years of playing football, my years of coaching football – a time where you didn’t have to quarterbacks play throughout the season, somehow, some way,” Freeman said about naming Buchner the starter. “Drew’s the ultimate pro, like any competitor, he took it hard. You talk about the guy that was most excited for Tyler, it was Drew Pyne, and it’s a reflection of him and who he is and it’s a reflection of that quarterbacks room.”

Buchner saw action in 10 games as a true freshman in 2021. He threw 35 passes, completing 21 of them for 298 yards and throwing three interceptions. Buchner had three touchdowns through the air and three on the ground. His rushing abilities played a role in Freeman’s choice.

The La Jolla (Calif.) Helix product spent the spring and summer competing with Pyne for the starting job. Pyne was 15-for-30 with 224 yards and two scores in 2021. Buchner and Pyne backed up former Irish quarterback Jack Coan for the duration of last season.

“Throughout this whole process since I’ve been here, I think this whole thing has just been about growth and learning and getting better every single day,” Buchner said. “And you know, luckily throughout this whole time I’ve had an amazing friend and competitor in Drew Pyne – every single day he pushes me to get better.

“He pushes me to spend more time in the building, watch film with him. We compete every single day in practice, and he’s worked unbelievably hard. I couldn’t be happier to have him on this team.”

Freeman made sure to note that the person most supportive to Buchner during the process was Pyne, and no one is happier for the sophomore QB. The first time Fighting Irish faithful will be able to see Buchner in action will be during Notre Dame’s season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 3.

