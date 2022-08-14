Read full article on original website
Putin’s officials in ‘secret talks with the West to end Ukraine war’ as ‘panicked’ Moscow elite go ‘behind tyrant’s back
VLADIMIR Putin's panicked cronies are secretly reaching out to the West to try and bring Russia's disastrous war in Ukraine to an end, intelligence chiefs have alleged. Russia's elite are increasingly despairing about the sanctions imposed on the country in the wake of Vlad's bloody invasion and are trying to negotiate for peace, a senior Kremlin official is reported to have claimed.
Fourth phase of Ukraine war with Russia could be decisive — if US sends more weapons | Opinion
The war in Ukraine has now entered its third phase. Phase 1, beginning on Feb. 24, was Russia’s pell-mell attempt to take Kyiv. That resulted in failure thanks to terrible Russian logistics (remember the 40-mile convoy?) and a skillful Ukrainian defense making use of handheld weapons such as Stingers and Javelins supplied by the West.
As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'
The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
International Business Times
Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack
The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Fighter Jet Shoots Down Russian Missile Heading for Ukraine: Air Force
Ukraine said it shot down seven of the eight missiles fired by Russia on Tuesday while one struck an anti-aircraft missile complex in the Lviv region.
Russian Troops Executed One of Their Own for Helping Ukrainian Civilians—Then Covered It Up, Report Says
Russian troops executed one of their own men in Kharkiv after the Feb. 24 invasion and then concealed his identity so they could use him in an elaborate propaganda ploy. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the independent news outlet Verstka, which tracked down the identity of the young soldier nearly six months after his death in the Kharkiv region.
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
A three-week drive around Ukraine's front lines taught me this: The tide of the war is unlikely to turn any time soon
There are many observations to be made about Ukraine. But on a recent road trip, one sticks out -- just how vast the country is.
Ukraine war LATEST: Putin’s army suffer HUGE losses, nuclear plant warning, Russian navy Crimea blast
VLADIMIR Putin's army have suffered severe losses in just one day after the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence announced they had destroyed 33 military vehicles. Taking to Twitter the Ministry of Defence for Ukraine announced Russia had lost 33 vehicles within the past 24 hours. The Tweet captioned "Total combat losses...
Claims of new Russian atrocity after gruesome image appears to show the head of a Ukrainian POW stuck on a pole
A new image posted by a Ukrainian official appears to show the skull of a Ukrainian prisoner of war placed on a stick outside a building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Popasna, which was captured by Russian forces in May. Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukrainian Luhansk province, shared...
Trump is met with silence from GOP audience after complaining about being the most 'persecuted' person in American history
Trump's statement came at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida. "Certainly, there's been no politician or president treated like I've been treated," he said. On Friday, the former president spoke at a rally in Arizona where he was met with boos. Former President Donald Trump says no...
Rude awakening: The moment a sleeping 'Russian fighter' wakes up to find a gun-wielding Ukrainian soldier standing over him after he sneaked through a forest hide-out
Footage has emerged purportedly showing the moment a Russian fighter was woken up from a nap to find a gun-wielding Ukrainian soldier standing over him. The video shows what is thought to be one of Vladimir Putin's men asleep in a forest in Ukraine under a red blanket. The Ukrainian...
Top Ukrainian Official Admits It’s ‘Impossible’ to Defeat Russia Without Greater Western Support
KYIV, Ukraine—The head of Ukraine’s National Security Council has told The Daily Beast that it will be “impossible” for Ukraine to defeat President Vladimir Putin’s invading army with the current level of support from the West. Oleksiy Danilov explained that international partners never fully understood...
Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.
Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
Video Shows Russia Failing To Shoot Down U.S. HIMARS Missiles, Ukraine Says
The impact of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS on Kyiv's forces continues to be felt in Ukraine after missiles fired from the United States-supplied weapons evaded Russian air defense, according to a Ukrainian official. A video tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs...
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
Russia Loses 24 of Its Best Fighter Jets, Turns to Obsolete Planes: Ukraine
"The SU-35 aircrafts also showed a low level of durability," a Ukrainian general posted on Facebook.
'The closest thing I've seen to hell': U.S. veterans fighting in Ukraine describe heavy losses against Russia
After a thrilling first few months of unexpected success that boosted morale among the Ukrainian ranks, the reality of the bloodiest European conflict since World War II has taken its toll among some of the thousands of foreign fighters who traveled from abroad to battle the Russian invaders. The war...
CBS News
