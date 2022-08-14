ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Putin’s officials in ‘secret talks with the West to end Ukraine war’ as ‘panicked’ Moscow elite go ‘behind tyrant’s back

VLADIMIR Putin's panicked cronies are secretly reaching out to the West to try and bring Russia's disastrous war in Ukraine to an end, intelligence chiefs have alleged. Russia's elite are increasingly despairing about the sanctions imposed on the country in the wake of Vlad's bloody invasion and are trying to negotiate for peace, a senior Kremlin official is reported to have claimed.
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Troops Executed One of Their Own for Helping Ukrainian Civilians—Then Covered It Up, Report Says

Russian troops executed one of their own men in Kharkiv after the Feb. 24 invasion and then concealed his identity so they could use him in an elaborate propaganda ploy. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the independent news outlet Verstka, which tracked down the identity of the young soldier nearly six months after his death in the Kharkiv region.
Business Insider

Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.

Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
CBS News

