Four-star RB Roderick Robinson planning Texas A&M visit

The Texas A&M Aggies will enter the 2022 season at No. 7, according to the ESPN preseason ranking. Jimbo Fisher is coming into his fifth season as head coach of the Aggies and is seeking to add momentum on all fronts. With quarterback Haynes King back in action after suffering a season-ending injury in the second game last season, there’s a quarterback competition between him and LSU transfer Max Johnson.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO