Four-star RB Roderick Robinson planning Texas A&M visit

saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Aggies' 2022 season
Texas A&M beat Alabama last year in College Station, yes. But it was still a bit of a disappointing season, as Jimbo Fisher’s crew finished 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play, with losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. This year, even with questions at quarterback...
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN names Texas A&M's biggest question mark of the 2022 season
The Texas A&M Aggies will enter the 2022 season at No. 7, according to the ESPN preseason ranking. Jimbo Fisher is coming into his fifth season as head coach of the Aggies and is seeking to add momentum on all fronts. With quarterback Haynes King back in action after suffering a season-ending injury in the second game last season, there’s a quarterback competition between him and LSU transfer Max Johnson.
lonelyplanet.com
Past and future meet in quaint-but-hip Brenham, Texas
Brenham weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe © Image courtesy of Visit Brenham, Texas; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Want a charming destination that weaves together Texas’ legendary past with a modern, hip vibe? Look no further than Brenham, Texas, conveniently located halfway between Houston and Austin. It’s the perfect hub for a region full of callbacks to history and a forward-looking energy.
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.
KBTX.com
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
WacoTrib.com
From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run
MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
KBTX.com
Bryan City Council unanimously passes Drought Disaster Declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan City Council voted to extend the Drought Disaster Declaration. The decision was made unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday morning. A drought disaster declaration was originally signed on Aug. 11 but was only viable for seven days without this vote. The declaration allows the city...
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
KBTX.com
Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
wtaw.com
College Station Council Votes 4-3 Granting Future Construction Of 300 Apartments
Most members of the College Station city council liked the concept of building 300 apartments with the intent to serve the local medical community. But the council voted four to three at their August 11 meeting to change the land use and allow the development to move forward east of Baylor and Scott White hospital and behind a nursing home.
KWTX
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
fox44news.com
Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
KBTX.com
College Station PD: Scene clear, roads open following standoff with barricaded person at apt. complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 3:30 a.m. update: College Station Police say the scene is clear and the roadways are back open. 11:30 p.m. update: College Station police are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex on Welsh Avenue near Southwest Parkway. The incident is happening on...
starlocalmedia.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
Texas man arrested for allegedly murdering Uber driver
Uber is cooperating with police in Texas after a customer was arrested for allegedly murdering one of its drivers and dropping her body off in a random backyard.
KBTX.com
New safety features being constructed along Highway 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
