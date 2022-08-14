Rep. Kai Kahele, the absent congressman who kept his day-job as an airlines pilot, failed in his bid to become the next governor of Hawaii. Kahele, a one-term congressman, incurred a dramatic loss Saturday in the Democratic primary at the hands of Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who is now favored to sail to victory in the general election. He had trailed Green by double-digits in polling for months and was unable to narrow the gap despite courting prominent progressive support including from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). With 90% of precincts reporting, Green was projected the winner with 63.7% support, while Kahele was third with 13.7%, according to the Associated Press.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO