Guest
3d ago
The don started all of this by demanding recounts in almost every state that was "Red". I hope the dumbpublicans realize that this tactic doesn't work anymore. I know, that will happen when pigs 🐖 fly.VOTE BLUE !! Problem solved. And for you haters : Name one, just one, Democrat that wanted a recount .
Judy Andrews
3d ago
loser, my republican party can't stand to lose. did your parents not teach you to be good sports. you lose congratulate the winner. get a life.
Kimberly Durrah DeJesus
2d ago
Just get over it already, people are tired of repugs touting voter fraud. The only voter fraud in 2020 was done by republicans, and DJT himself.
