The most ambitious Democratic legislation since the Affordable Care Act is now officially on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.On Friday afternoon, the U.S. House passed a $430 billion bill focused on climate change, health care, and tax reform by a margin of 220 to 207, with all Democrats voting for the bill and all Republicans voting against it.With the U.S. Senate having approved the bill on a party-line margin on Sunday, Democrats are heading into the August recess—and the heart of the 2022 campaign season—invigorated, having finally notched a legislative win that had escaped them for over a...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO