Info Bomber
3d ago
no one should trust 1 single word that comes out of AL Green's mouth, anything that does has dual meaning and hardly is ever good for the populace at whole.
Rock Monster
3d ago
Is this the act that hired 87000 armed special agents willing to use deadly force against the public? Ya sure about that?
Darth Latimer
3d ago
Benefit us??? oh i cant wait for the armed army of irs agents to audit me. Bidens reign has made what little money i make essentially worthless. Now they want to take the rest of it.
Related
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
Washington Examiner
Hispanics are leaving the Democrats, but Republicans still need to earn their votes
Rep. Mayra Flores’s (R-TX) recent victory in a special congressional election in South Texas attracted a lot of attention, and deservedly so. The rapid movement of Mexican Americans in Texas, and Cuban Americans and Puerto Ricans in Florida, toward the Republican Party has shaken the Left to its core.
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, sealing major Democratic victory on climate, health care and taxes
Washington — President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law at the White House on Tuesday, finalizing a signature piece of legislation aimed at fighting climate change, lowering health care costs and raising taxes on corporations just weeks before the midterm elections. The House and Senate passed the...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Ted Cruz says Trump announcing 2024 run would 'significantly' clear GOP field
TAMPA, Fla. – Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday that if former President Donald Trump announces he's running for president in 2024, it would lead to many other candidates deciding against their own presidential bids. Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa....
These billionaires are backing Beto for Texas Gov.
Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images photo taken by Gage Skidmore. Beto O'Rourke is taking on Greg Abbott in the race for Texas Governor. And not only are they competing in the polls but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
House Dems Send Sweeping Spending Bill to Biden's Desk
The most ambitious Democratic legislation since the Affordable Care Act is now officially on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.On Friday afternoon, the U.S. House passed a $430 billion bill focused on climate change, health care, and tax reform by a margin of 220 to 207, with all Democrats voting for the bill and all Republicans voting against it.With the U.S. Senate having approved the bill on a party-line margin on Sunday, Democrats are heading into the August recess—and the heart of the 2022 campaign season—invigorated, having finally notched a legislative win that had escaped them for over a...
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
President Biden and the Democrats have come through for working-class Americans | Opinion
When President Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act in a few days, it will cap a historically successful legislative run for a president. Biden’s presidency opened to seemingly insurmountable obstacles — a pandemic infecting 185,000 and killing 3,300 Americans each day (only 5% of Americans had been vaccinated), almost 10 million jobs lost in 2020, and an unemployment rate at 6.3%. He inherited razor-thin margins in the House of Representatives, an evenly divided Senate and a Republican opposition so extreme it attempted a coup.
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC today
Today was the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. To be held over the next four days at the Hilton Anatole, it will capture not only the attention of attendees in Dallas but also people across the United States.
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law
President Joe Biden signed a sweeping $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law at the White House on Tuesday -- marking a major victory for his administration and the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.
Governor Abbott Literally has Total Control Over the Texas Power Grid
The Dallas Newsreported that ERCOT’s interim chief executive Brad Jones plans to step down from the position he started over a year ago. He assumed this role after the Texas 2021 winter storm that left homes without power for days and where 246 people died according to the Texas Tribune.
House Freedom Caucus calls on McCarthy, McConnell to reject 'lame duck' spending this fall
EXCLUSIVE: The House Freedom Caucus is pressuring GOP leaders in the House and Senate to reject any "lame duck" government appropriations package as Congress prepares to put together a bill to fund the government ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. In a letter first obtained by Fox News Digital to...
U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of provisions, including expanded child care tax credits and paid family leave, that many left-leaning Democrats believe are desperately needed.
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Eye on Politics: CPAC in review and a sit-down with Sen. Ted Cruz
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM ) - What happened at CPAC in Dallas? How are both sides of the aisle responding to the Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act? What role will abortion play in the upcoming election?Jack Fink covers these topics and more in this week's edition of Eye on Politics. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 pm on CBS...
Biden interrupts vacation for White House victory lap on climate bill
President Joe Biden celebrated a legislative win for his administration, signing into law a hard-won climate, healthcare, and tax bill that the White House hopes will help propel Democrats through the November elections.
