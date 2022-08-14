The answer to solving Door County’s childcare crunch could be living in your neighborhood. United Way of Door County is offering resources to those in the area who provide home-based child care as a way for community members to receive high-quality care if they cannot get into one of the few centers available. United Way Childcare Community Coordinator Jess Holland says census data shows there are about 850 kids in Door County under the age of four with only approximately 300 regulated childcare slots for them to occupy. Thanks to the Women’s Fund of Door County, the United Way is offering $500 grants for home-based child care, whether they are regulated or not. Holland says it is vital for caregivers in these situations to have the tools they need to do their jobs effectively.

