ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baileys Harbor, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doorcountydailynews.com

City's patience wearing thin on Granary project

Several Sturgeon Bay Council members shared concerns over delays In the Granary project on the City’s westside waterfront. Project Manager Nicole Matson gave a status update on the Tewels & Brandeis Grain Elevator before Tuesday night’s meeting. Worried that the project was not progressing as promised, council members Dan Williams, Spencer Gustafson, and Kirsten Reeths shared their concerns.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Shanty Days Honoree Mitch Groessl

A pillar of the Algoma community was posthumously honored during the Shanty Days celebration this past weekend. Mitch Groessl, who passed away one day short of his 62nd birthday in June, was recognized as the 2022 Shanty Days Honoree during the Friday luncheon and parade on Sunday. Parade organizer Jim Rabas says Groessl did many great things for Algoma and was well known for his volunteer activities with Shanty Days.
ALGOMA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

World of Honey bees on display at Crossroads Saturday

You can see first-hand how honey is produced at the so-called “sweetest” event of the year at Crossroads at Big Creek this Saturday. The Community Honey Harvest will be held from 9 until 11 in the morning by the Door County Beekeepers Club. The free program will have interactive activities demonstrating the importance of honeybees and their role in the environment. Gretchen Schmelzer of the Door County Beekeepers Association says the educational stations will offer a close view of honeybees in action behind the glass widow of an observation hive.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: “Rock the Dock” returns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend, Green Bay’s CityDeck reverberates with the sounds of “Rock the Dock.”. The music festival Saturday, August 20, features three stages, food and drink stands, and multiple vendors lining the deck along the riverfront. And this year, organizers have planned something special in addition to the music.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baileys Harbor, WI
State
Wisconsin State
doorcountydailynews.com

Southern Door referendum questions set for approval

Your vote this fall could decide whether a major facelift is given to Southern Door School District. The district’s board will discuss and approve two referendum questions to be placed on the November 8th general election ballot. The operational referendum would allow the district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $975,000 annually for three years. These funds would be used for non-recurring expenses such as student support services, updating curriculum materials, maintaining current programming and technology, and wages. The capital referendum would authorize general obligation bonds to be issued for $14.9 million. Under the plans currently posted on the district’s website, new construction would include an indoor practice facility, a relocated weight and fitness room, and a greenhouse. The current district office building would also be torn down to make way for additional parking in front of the school building. The district office would then be relocated to what is now the fitness center.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Fish Dismissed: Jury’s Still Out on Whether New Record Will Stand

Wisconsin pinook mark topped for second time in 10 days. The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state-record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present. Without objection, Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself answering questions Monday night after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink x Chinook cross – as a new state record.
doorcountydailynews.com

Home-based child care getting help

The answer to solving Door County’s childcare crunch could be living in your neighborhood. United Way of Door County is offering resources to those in the area who provide home-based child care as a way for community members to receive high-quality care if they cannot get into one of the few centers available. United Way Childcare Community Coordinator Jess Holland says census data shows there are about 850 kids in Door County under the age of four with only approximately 300 regulated childcare slots for them to occupy. Thanks to the Women’s Fund of Door County, the United Way is offering $500 grants for home-based child care, whether they are regulated or not. Holland says it is vital for caregivers in these situations to have the tools they need to do their jobs effectively.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridges#Master Plan#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Ridges Inn
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Back to school: Wisconsin colleges' COVID-19 policies

WISCONSIN — College students across Wisconsin are starting to head back to school. Many are being met with new COVID-19 policies and protocols. On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave updated guidance on COVID-19. While the CDC said it encourages people to be vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus, it streamlined its guidance in an attempt to make it easier for people to know what to do if they’re exposed or test positive for COVID-19.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin manufacturers, start your engines (or whatever is on your production lines)! The nominating window opens Wednesday, August 17, for this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition. This is the 7th year of the contest. Once the nominees are announced, the...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay golf visits Peshtigo Tuesday

The Sturgeon Bay girls' golf team will hit the links again this week for meet action. The Clippers are scheduled to face Bonduel, Green Bay/New Lutheran/Providence Academy, Seymour, Shawano Community, West De Pere, Winneconne, and Xavier at Vernon Hills Golf Course nearby host school Peshtigo. Sturgeon Bay had a pair of meets scheduled for last week in the Oconto area, but no results were provided.
STURGEON BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Gill
doorcountydailynews.com

Mary J. Hartel

Mary Jean Hartel, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. While her health had been deteriorating in her later years, her passing was somewhat sudden. We take comfort as a family knowing that she is together again with her husband, Andrew, and all of her family who’ve gone before her.
STURGEON BAY, WI
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Gasbuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.51 per gallon. That’s down 8 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 4 cents to $3.57 a gallon. The national average also fell and...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
doorcountydailynews.com

Spartans golf take the links again Monday

After starting play last week, the Luxemburg-Casco girls' golf team begin their home slate with a meet at Northbrook Golf Course Monday. The Spartans are scheduled to host Fox Valley Lutheran and Marinette beginning at 10 a.m. The team is coming off a pair of scheduled meets in Oconto Falls and Oconto last week. No results were shared with the media.
LUXEMBURG, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

UWGB women basketball announces Horizon League schedule

The Green Bay women's basketball program announced their 2022-23 Horizon League schedule Wednesday morning, adding to the slate of nine non-conference games that were announced on August 5. Green Bay finished third in the Horizon League last season, just behind Youngstown State and IUPUI. The Phoenix had five games cancelled...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “The Day After”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We don’t know what got into him, but today Brad Spakowitz discusses how many people will die as a result of a nuclear war. Spoiler alert: It’s a lot. And it’s not so cliche to say people who died from the nuclear bombs would be the lucky ones. Brad looks at the potential death tolls from the war and from its aftermath.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee tennis opens season against Sheboygan Falls

The Kewaunee girls' tennis team will play in its first meet of the season on Tuesday when they host Sheboygan Falls. The Storm did not fare well against the Falcons last year in their pre-school year matchup, getting swept 7-0. The hope is the Storm will be able to add players to the squad after only fielding a six-girl team last season.
KEWAUNEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy