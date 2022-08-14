Read full article on original website
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Heather Rae El Moussa Reunites with Husband Tarek After Admitting to Having 'Separation Anxiety'
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have reunited after he returned from a family trip to Cabo. Shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 34, posted a pic of Tarek's welcome back at home, snapped as the HGTV star hugged Heather and placed his head on her growing baby bump.
Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday
Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Gwen Stefani Is In This Throwback Pic, 'Can't Be Gwen'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 05/07/22. No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 52-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly st...
Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher
Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.
Jack Osbourne shares cuddly photo with 4-week-old daughter Maple
Jack Osbourne posted a sweet photo with his and fiancée Aree Gearhart’s 4-week-old daughter, Maple, on Sunday. “Morning with 🍁,” the “Osbournes” alum, 36, captioned the picture of himself gazing down at the infant on Instagram. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 9 but waited nearly three weeks to share the news on social media. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne told his followers on July 27. “Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️,” he concluded his post. The 31-year-old interior designer, for her part, called Maple her “soulmate.” While Maple is Gearhart’s...
Inside Terri Irwin’s Curious Friendship With Actor Russell Crowe
At 58 years old, Terri Irwin has been linked to around 25 dating partners since 2007 when she walked the red carpet with Russell Crowe, who was a good friend to her late husband Steve Irwin.
Baby No. 4? ‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Zach Roloff Reveal If They Want More Kids After Josiah
Baby No. 4? Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff revealed if they plan to have more kids after welcoming their third child, son Josiah. “We’re still probably done after this,” Zach, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 2. However, Tori, 31, admitted “it’s getting harder” to say they’re “done” having kids because they’ve been loving their baby boy’s newborn stage.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Rare Photo With 7 Of His 8 Kids, Ages 11 To 42
Rod Stewart, 77, had a memorable family get-together recently and there’s a great photo to prove it! The singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, took to Instagram to share the pic and it shows her and him posing with seven of Rod’s eight children. The group was standing outside in front of mountains with homes and a boat on the side as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
'Home Town'' s Erin Napier Shares Sweet Photos of Daughters Helen and Mae's 'Wild West Adventures'
Erin Napier's little girls are having a blast this summer!. On Saturday, the Home Town star, 36, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her daughters, Mae, 14 months, and Helen, 5, enjoying the outdoors together. In the first, the girls walk together away from the camera in matching...
Pregnant Abbie Duggar, Joy-Anna and Katey Enjoy Lunch Date with Esther Bates: See Photos
Moms’ day out! 19 Kids and Counting alum Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and sisters-in-law Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) enjoyed a girls’ lunch date with Bringing Up Bates star Esther Bates (née Keyes). “God sure knew what I needed when...
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy
July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
Carrie Underwood Kicks Back, Relaxes With Girlfriends — As Career & Marital Woes Rage On
Nothing solves a problem like a good ol' fashioned girls' night! As Carrie Underwood's career remains top of mind, leading to added pressure on her marriage to Mike Fisher, the country artist decided to put all the drama aside and spend a night with her gal pals — and their men! On Sunday, August 7, the "Before He Cheats" musician shared a snap of her friends smiling in what appears to be someone's home. "Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!" she quipped alongside the sweet snap posted...
Emme Muniz and Step-Sibling Seraphina Affleck Are ‘Besties’! Inside Their ‘Seamless’ Bond
Step-siblings and friends! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughterSeraphina Affleck are “definitely besties,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Emme gets along with Violet and Sam, but they’re closest to Seraphina,” the insider...
