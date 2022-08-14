ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday

Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher

Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.
Jack Osbourne shares cuddly photo with 4-week-old daughter Maple

Jack Osbourne posted a sweet photo with his and fiancée Aree Gearhart’s 4-week-old daughter, Maple, on Sunday. “Morning with 🍁,” the “Osbournes” alum, 36, captioned the picture of himself gazing down at the infant on Instagram. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 9 but waited nearly three weeks to share the news on social media. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne told his followers on July 27. “Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️,” he concluded his post. The 31-year-old interior designer, for her part, called Maple her “soulmate.” While Maple is Gearhart’s...
Baby No. 4? ‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Zach Roloff Reveal If They Want More Kids After Josiah

Baby No. 4? Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff revealed if they plan to have more kids after welcoming their third child, son Josiah. “We’re still probably done after this,” Zach, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 2. However, Tori, 31, admitted “it’s getting harder” to say they’re “done” having kids because they’ve been loving their baby boy’s newborn stage.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Rare Photo With 7 Of His 8 Kids, Ages 11 To 42

Rod Stewart, 77, had a memorable family get-together recently and there’s a great photo to prove it! The singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, took to Instagram to share the pic and it shows her and him posing with seven of Rod’s eight children. The group was standing outside in front of mountains with homes and a boat on the side as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases

Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Jill Duggar shares photo, new details about son Freddy

July 22 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy. The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7. In her...
Carrie Underwood Kicks Back, Relaxes With Girlfriends — As Career & Marital Woes Rage On

Nothing solves a problem like a good ol' fashioned girls' night! As Carrie Underwood's career remains top of mind, leading to added pressure on her marriage to Mike Fisher, the country artist decided to put all the drama aside and spend a night with her gal pals — and their men! On Sunday, August 7, the "Before He Cheats" musician shared a snap of her friends smiling in what appears to be someone's home. "Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!" she quipped alongside the sweet snap posted...
RELATIONSHIPS

