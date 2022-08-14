ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security

These are the names people change the most, Social Security says

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsVvW_0hGwf2HA00

(NEXSTAR) — Ever considered changing your name? Depending what your first name is, it’s likely you have. Data from the Social Security Administration shows certain names are changed more often than others.

The administration recently told the Washington Post which names are the most often changed. WaPo says the administration used information from 2017 until the present — and the top 2 most changed names were the atypical “Issac” and “Chole.” These are believed to be misspellings of “Isaac” and “Chloe,” respectively, though it’s noted there’s no way to know for certain.

Rankings also include the names people often change their names to.

Rank Most-changed names Rank Most-adopted names

1.Issac1.Isaac

2.Chole2.Chloe

3.Aiden3.Sebastian

4.Conner4.William

5.Elliot5.Olivia

6.Michael6.Michael

7.James7.Elijah

8.Isabella8.Matthew

9.Sophia9.Connor

10.David10.Jonathan

(Data provided by Social Security Administration)

According to Behind the Name, which tracks name etymology, genesis and popularity based on scholarly linguistic sources and a user-submitted database, “Isaac” — which originates to Hebrew and the Old Testament — has always been commonplace. Since 2001, “Isaac” has remained within the top 50 most popular names, per BtN data.

It’s also important to note that though “Issac” may be a misspelling of “Isaac” for some namers, the spelling is a variant of “Isaac” in some cultures.

“Chloe,” meanwhile, appears to have fallen out of favor around 1943 — when it was ranked as the 952nd most popular name — before seeing a resurgence in popularity around 1982, Behind the Name reports. Chloe eventually cracked the top 10 in 2008, and has stayed in the top 30 since. In 2021, Chloe was actually the 24th most popular name.

In its tracking of name popularity, the SSA also shows which baby names increased or decreased in popularity between 2020 and 2021. Names are currently divided by “male” and “female” and may not account for unisex/non-binary usages of certain names. Year columns indicate the name’s rank on the SSA’s list that year.

These are the names that increased in popularity between 2020 and 2021.

Male births Female births

Name Change 2021 2020 Name Change 2021 2020

Amiri5347571291Raya441494935

Eliam4427361178Wrenley397498895

Colter344627971Angelique3068761182

Ozzy3367121048Vida2859921277

Loyal3007531053Emberlynn2849611245

Khai2879881275Flora278647925

Evander2797671046Murphy262716978

Camilo263610873Arleth2599571216

Mac260673933Ocean2538771130

Jiraiya2518281079Freyja243709952

These are the names that decreased in popularity between 2020 and 2021.

Male births Female births

Name Change 2021 2020 Name Change 2021 2020

Jaxtyn349935586Denisse4711323852

Karsyn254954700Denise3601233873

Xzavier2361212973Karen2631091823

Willie2101202992Keily2271080853

Tristen2021056854Nathalie2211133912

Aldo200983783Itzayana214971757

Hakeem1961155959Alexa213442229

Bentlee1931082889Meilani2081094886

Marley1881130942Lyanna203969766

Korbyn1821177995Elliot201773572

The Social Security Administration’s popular names database contains names given in the U.S. and District of Columbia starting after 1879. The administration explains there are certain restrictions around its data, including incorrect birth certificate information, various spellings of certain names and potential ties needing to be broken.

Per SSA, 2021’s most popular baby names are Liam, Noah and Oliver (ranked first through third) for males and Olivia, Emma and Charlotte for females.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Names Database#Baby Names#U S Social Security#Your Name#The Washington Post#Wapo#Rank#The Old Testament#Btn
MyArkLaMiss

6-month-old dies after being left in SUV for around 5 hours by Louisiana woman, sheriff’s office says

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Ivy L. Lee, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sunday, August 14, and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Lee was arrested after her 6-month-old baby died at a local hospital. It all started at approximately 3:45 p.m. when Lee requested help from an off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man. “During that process, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
MyArkLaMiss

Biden signs expansive health, climate bill into law

The $740 billion bill was significantly slimmed down from the original $3.5 trillion package some envisioned last fall, but nevertheless represents an undeniable win for Biden and Democrats in Congress. It includes some of Biden’s key campaign promises and makes the largest investment in federal climate programs in history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyArkLaMiss

Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy