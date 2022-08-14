Read full article on original website
Scrimmage Reactions: Darnell Washington a "Cheat Code," Kenny McIntosh a "Beast"
What did Rennie Curran have to say about what he saw at Georgia's scrimmage this past weekend?
247Sports
Miami Hurricanes football: Jimmy Johnson more 'excited' than 'ever' for Mario Cristobal to lead program
Mario Cristobal seems to be universally liked at Miami. The Hurricanes hired him away from Oregon this offseason and not only did he get the approval of Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former 'Canes coach Jimmy Johnson is a big fan as well. Speaking with the Miami Herald, Johnson was asked his thoughts on the Hurricanes hiring Cristobal, someone he actually recruited when the latter was in high school.
247Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay reveals 50 highest-rated prospects
Early 2023 NFL Draft buzz has already begun ahead of college football season with the latest player rankings out from ESPN's Todd McShay. Next year's class is loaded with pass rushers and quarterback talent in the first round, and not surprisingly, should be fueled at the top by national title candidates Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.
NFL・
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alani Noa commits to USC football, giving Trojans another key 2023 offensive line recruit
Class of 2023 offensive lineman Alani Noa announced his commitment to USC Tuesday on 247Sports’ YouTube livestream. Noa plays at Grant Union High School in Sacramento and had narrowed his choices to Oregon and USC before ultimately choosing the Trojans. At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, he is the ...
WATCH: Michael Ezeike Talks Mike Martinez, UCLA's Tight Ends
A year and a half after moving from receiver to tight end, Ezeike is favored to be one of the Bruins' starters in 2022.
Darnell Washington's NFL Draft is Stock Rising Upon Junior Season
Heading into the 2022 season, tight end Darnell Washington is coming upon a "prove-it" year.
Todd McShay ranks Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of 2022 college football season
The 2023 NFL Draft is a ways away, but Todd McShay of ESPN has turned his eyes to next April. With a bevy of fantastic quarterbacks and ferocious defensive talents, McShay crafted his Top 32 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2022 college football season, and it’s filled with athletes brimming with potential. From Alabama teammates Bryce Young and Will Anderson to SEC rivals like Jalen Carter of Georgia, there were some wonderfully difficult choices to make.
NFL・
