Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
Charges: Drunk driver killed former chair of Hibbing Chamber of Commerce
An Iron Range man was intoxicated when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a woman, charges say. Michael Miller, 40, from Virginia, Minnesota has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 39-year-old Joni Dahl, from Eveleth. Miller's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times...
St. Paul man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 280
A motorcyclist died when he lost control in the Twin Cities early Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old man, identified as Thomas Launderville, from St. Paul, was killed in the crash on Highway 280. According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, he was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson southbound on Hwy....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Crash Involving Several Motorcycles Leaves One Dead, One Injured
A motorcycle rider from Minneapolis has died from injuries he suffered earlier this month when several motorcycles were involved in a pile-up near St. Croix Falls. The crash happened on August 8th when a lead motorcycle slowed to make a turn and the following riders failed to slow down. The...
Minnesota Man Killed in Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Thomas Launderville was traveling south on Hwy. 280 in St. Paul when he lost control of his motorcycle while he attempted to merge onto eastbound Interstate 94. The crash report says he laid the motorcycle down as he was navigating a curve and it came to rest in the grass median shortly before 11:30 p.m.
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis Co. Sheriff’s Office Primary To Have Partial Recount
ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — A “partial discretionary recount” will happen for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office this Thursday. The county board clerk says the auditor will hold this recount for votes cast on primary election day last Tuesday. The 3rd, 6th, and 8th precincts...
valleynewslive.com
Missing man found dead on the Red Lake Reservation
RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A missing man was found dead Monday afternoon after a weeklong search. Red Lake Police say the body of 39-year-old Terence Neadeau, Jr. was found around 1 PM in a remote area West of Red Lake, off of Highway 1. He was found near his white GMC Yukon, which he had driven down an old overgrown fire trail. Neadeau Jr. was found by volunteer search members who alerted Law Enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lptv.org
Jury Convicts Minnesota Man in 1986 Killing on Iron Range
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., of Chisholm, was charged with first-degree murder while committing criminal...
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
willmarradio.com
Man killed after hitting bridge in Red Wing, fatal Corvette crash in St. Louis County
(Red Wing MN-) A Woodbury man was killed in a crash in Red Wing last night. The state patrol says at 11:24 p.m. a 54-year-old man was driving a small SUV southbound across the Highway 63 Bridge when he hit a concrete roadside barrier. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. No names released at this time.
WDIO-TV
A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured
On Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 P.M. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Babbitt Police Department, the MN State Patrol, and area first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 Blk of Hwy 21 in Embarrass Township, which is West of the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 135.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 15-year-old missing from home north of Twin Cities
Police have issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his home in Grasston, Minnesota. The alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which says Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara was last seen leaving his Pine County home Friday at 9 p.m. on his bike. The BCA...
kdal610.com
Cook Man Dies In Highway 53 Crash
ANGORA TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A one vehicle crash on Highway 53 near the Heino Road in Angora Township resulted in the death of a 59 year old Cook man. The Minnesota State Patrol says the northbound Corvette driven by Glen Economy lost control while passing another vehicle, left the roadway and rolled.
cbs3duluth.com
One dead after Iron Range car crash
EMBARRASS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 39-year-old woman was killed in a car crash near Embarrass Friday night. First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash near Highway 21 and Highway 135 at 11:32 p.m. Friday. According to authorities, a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21. Officials said...
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
One Person Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash North of Twin Cities
Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two others were injured after a pickup truck struck a guardrail on I-35 Friday afternoon in Chisago County. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated the pickup was traveling south on the interstate around 12:15 p.m near Wyoming when it struck the right guardrail and then rolled into the left median.
Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota
ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
Alcohol believed to be major factor in crash that killed 39-year-old woman
EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Officers say alcohol was a major factor in a fatal crash late Friday night on Highway 21.Responders were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at approximately 11:32 p.m.The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 when it was struck by a pickup truck driving westbound. It appears the pickup truck crossed the centerline of the highway into oncoming traffic.The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as a 39-year-old from Rural Eveleth, Minn. The 40-year-old pickup truck driver had minor injuries and was taken to a Duluth hospital for treatment. The driver from Virginia, Minn. is charged with criminal vehicular homicide upon his release from the hospital.The crash remains under investigation.
boreal.org
Remembering Joni Dahl, Woman Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver in Northern Minnesota
“I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary-eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl died after being struck by a drunk driver in Embarrass Minnesota, late Friday night.
Comments / 0