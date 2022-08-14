Read full article on original website
WSMV
70-year-old man dead, one person hospitalized from crash in Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a fatal crash on Memorial Boulevard near downtown Springfield on Tuesday, according to Smokey Barn News. The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Driftwood Drive and was close to Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, in...
WSMV
Semi-truck overturns, shuts down I-40 west ramp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer travelling north on the I-40/I-65 split rolled on its side while on the ramp to I-40 West. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the ramp to I-40 West was closed to traffic until 6:15 a.m. The truck was carrying medication and the trailers was refigerated, likely to keep the medicine cool. Crews used air bags to right the trailer onto its wheels to prevent collapsing.
whopam.com
Person killed in accident on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville
A person was killed in an accident Sunday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened near the Peachers Mill Road intersection, according to Clarksville police, which did not release any other details on the accident that closed the major roadway for about two hours.
Clarksville Police responding to fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
Clarksville Police Department is assisting with a fatal crash off of Tiny Town Road near Peachers Mill Road. Police ask that people take alternate routes as they assist with the crash.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
Williamson County school bus involved in crash
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
whopam.com
Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash
A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Trigg County Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
clarksvillenow.com
Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
rewind943.com
Clarksville Police Department need assistance with Missing Persons case
Travis was last heard from on May 10, 2022. She had been living in Clarksville and has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Ms. Travis was pregnant at the time and had a due date of August 7th. If anyone sees Ms. Travis or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.
WSMV
Family looks back on day twins washed away in Waverly flood
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been one year since devastating flooding ripped through Waverly and Humphreys County. One family lost everything, including their 7-month-old twins, when flood waters rose on Aug. 21, 2021. On Washington Avenue, the only place left to sit is the stoop. “It brings back a...
Man arrested as officers recover car taken in carjacking
A man was arrested Saturday evening after Metro police officers found him driving a car that was taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Police reminding motorists, pedestrians to use caution following video of car on pedestrian path
The Brentwood Police Department is reminding motorists and pedestrians to exercise safety and caution around multi-use pedestrian paths after a video was posted to social media showing a car drive on a pedestrian trail alongside Concord Road. The video was recorded and posted to Facebook by a resident who was...
clarksvillenow.com
North Clarksville Service Center now offers DMV services, former location goes to auction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Drivers can now receive DMV services, including drivers license renewal, through the North Clarksville Service Center. The North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane, opened in August 2021, serving customers for Gas & Water as well as Finance & Revenue. Newly offered services include...
whopam.com
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
k105.com
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
