Merle Haggard’s Sons Honor Their Father With Touching Round Of Merle Classics

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
Diggin’ through the country music vaults on this this cold afternoon and what do I find?

A Merle Haggard tribute special starring his three sons, Marty, Noel, and Ben, along with countless other country music legends.

Airing as part of a 4-part special from RFD-TV and Country’s Family Reunion back in 2016, A Tribute to Merle Haggard featured stories and songs from artists like Vince Gill, John Conlee, Bobby Bare, Gene Watson, Daryle Singletary, David Frizzel, Mo Pitney, Jeannie Seely, Rhonda Vincent and more. And of course, there were performances from Marty, Noel and Ben.

One especially touching moment from the show was when Noel and Ben teamed up for a performance medley honoring their late father, performing together Merle Haggard’s “The Runnin’ Kind,” “I’m A Lonesome Fugitive,” and “It’s All In The Movies.”

Here’s to Merle.

I could watch clips like these for hours and hours…

Marty also honored his father with a performance of “Mama’s Hungry Eyes.”

AP_001110.0d2ca00a01e44d01ac22e2cfa34b3a00.2008
2d ago

I grew up listening to country music and Merle was one of my favorite. I was lucky enough to see him and Ben in concert with Dwight Yoakam. Then less than a year later his gone. RIP Haggard

Reply
5
Thomas Kraft
2d ago

I can remember listening to him Buck Owens on my mom and dads radio his music stuck more than Bucks and he was my favorite and I can remember seeing him in concert back in the late 60s country music has been my favorite and Meryl was the bes

Reply
3
Josie
3d ago

Always loved his music and I see his precious sons can carry on his legacy.

Reply
12
