Merle Haggard’s Sons Honor Their Father With Touching Round Of Merle Classics

Diggin’ through the country music vaults on this this cold afternoon and what do I find?

A Merle Haggard tribute special starring his three sons, Marty, Noel, and Ben, along with countless other country music legends.

Airing as part of a 4-part special from RFD-TV and Country’s Family Reunion back in 2016, A Tribute to Merle Haggard featured stories and songs from artists like Vince Gill, John Conlee, Bobby Bare, Gene Watson, Daryle Singletary, David Frizzel, Mo Pitney, Jeannie Seely, Rhonda Vincent and more. And of course, there were performances from Marty, Noel and Ben.

One especially touching moment from the show was when Noel and Ben teamed up for a performance medley honoring their late father, performing together Merle Haggard’s “The Runnin’ Kind,” “I’m A Lonesome Fugitive,” and “It’s All In The Movies.”

Here’s to Merle.

I could watch clips like these for hours and hours…

Marty also honored his father with a performance of “Mama’s Hungry Eyes.”