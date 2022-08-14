ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Stanley Paige
3d ago

can you imagine what would have happened, if Obama had been caught with top secret nuclear related documents at his residence? there would have been an " all points bulletin!" he would have been arrested that day, because there is no reasonable, logical, legal explanation for such behavior!

Nikki R
3d ago

What would be the point of retrieving the documents if they’re not going to prosecute. Why should any of us follow the law if a former president whose supposed to lead and lead by example doesn’t and won’t follow the laws that make this country work. If you’re not going to prosecute just let him keep the things because the whole concept of laws will go out the window if he is allowed to walk scot free.

Benny Fuertis
3d ago

With all these case’s against Trump,it seems to escape each one of them thus far,Republican Party First and Americans Last,will defend even if he committed murder,in broad daylight,with his reaction to Covid-19,that caused,caused many American life’s due to his misinformation about Covid-19.

State
Florida State
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Donald Trump
MSNBC

'Monumental consequences': Why Trump is facing real legal trouble

MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell speaks to Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor, and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about the news that former President Trump’s legal team has been having discussions with the Justice Department over issues of executive privilege as they investigate January 6th.Aug. 5, 2022.
POTUS
The List

Inside A Trump Lawyer's Decision To Mislead The DOJ Before The Mar-A-Lago Raid

Another day, another drama from former President Donald Trump's latest scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this reality show season that is American politics, a search warrant was unsealed on August 12, according to Politico. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago indicated the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a "potential violation of the Espionage Act." According to The New York Times, concerns about the 45th president's approach to handling classified information are not new. When President Joe Biden took office, he prevented Trump from getting intelligence briefs. President Biden said Trump's "erratic behavior" demonstrated that he could not be trusted.
POTUS
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
Business Insider

A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state

A Wisconsin election official says Donald Trump is still trying to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat in the battleground state. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, said in a Tuesday interview that the former president called him last week and encouraged him to decertify Joe Biden's win in the state — 20 months after the 2020 election.
WISCONSIN STATE
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
POLITICO

Read the unsealed DOJ documents underpinning search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A search warrant newly unsealed on Friday reveals that the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act and recovered classified documents from the former president’s Florida estate earlier this week. Read the unsealed version of the search warrant and an accompanying receipt below.
POTUS
SFGate

Trump lawyer told Justice Dept. that classified material had been returned

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At least one lawyer for former President Donald Trump signed a written statement in June asserting that all material marked as classified and held in boxes in a storage area at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club had been returned to the government, four people with knowledge of the document said.
POTUS
