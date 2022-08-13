Read full article on original website
Wrongful Death Jury Trial Begins with Defendant Pleading Not Guilty
SAN ANGELO – The wrongful death jury trial of Clayton Dunn continued Tuesday with the defendant pleading not guilty to the charge. As previously reported, on Aug. 15, the jury was selected to determine whether Clayton Dunn was criminally responsible for the death of 33-year-old Jacob Martinez. Following the selection of jury the defense submitted a plea of not guilty for the charge of accident involving death. The prosecution led by assistant district attorney Richard Villarreal will do everything in their power to prove otherwise. On the defense side, Dunn is represented by his attorney…
Tom Green County Jury Seated in Wrongful Death Trial Where Bicyclist was Dragged to Death
SAN ANGELO – The jury has been seated in the Clayton Wayne Dunn wrongful death jury trial in San Angelo Monday. Dunn was arrested in Nov. 2019 after police say he hit Martinez, who was riding a bicycle. The collision dragged Jacob Martinez several blocks and police reported that Dunn drove off without rendering aid. The jury will consist of five women and seven men with one male alternate. Juror selection began on Monday. Members of the jury were instructed to avoid looking like they are friendly with one side of the case, not to accept favors from lawyers or witnesses, and not to discuss…
San Angelo, Texas Salon Owner Charged with Hate Crime after Drunken Assault
For many, going out for a night of drinks is meant to be fun. Its a time to get together with your friends and act a little silly just to make each other laugh. For others, alcohol is their albatross. Meaning they do not know how to handle what they are drinking. They keep drinking it, though, to try and make themselves look tough or to not be scorned for not being able to drink it. It doesn't excuse the actions of this San Angelo, Texas salon owner but she clearly cannot handle whatever it is she likes to drink.
Arrests for Theft of a Firearm & Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
City Council approves special election on San Angelo becoming Sanctuary City for the Unborn
San Angelo citizens will have the opportunity to vote on whether San Angelo should become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn on November 8th.
SAPD asks for help identifying building burglar
Can you help SAPD identify this person?
San Angelo Police Seeking Information on Burglary Suspect
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is looking for identifying information on a burglary suspect. According to the SAPD in a social media post Monday, He is the suspect in a Burglary of the Building and frequents the area around the 200 block of S. Washington St. You can earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the information you provide results in this males arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at (325) 658-4357 or download the P3 Tips App.
Violent Suspect Charged with Murder Now Indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
SAN ANGELO – A violent San Angelo man charged with murder has now been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man and threatening a woman. Paul Zipper, who allegedly shot and killed Shawn “Turbo” Clark, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting another man and threatening a woman. According to court documents, investigators spoke with a San Angelo Police Officer who said on May 25, 2022, he was dispatched to Shannon South, located at 3501 Knickerbocker Road, regarding a gunshot…
How to Coerce Our County Attorney to Prosecute Anyone
SAN ANGELO, TX — (OPINION) Two cases headed for trial are concerning and both are for misdemeanor offenses. It is instructive to understand how these cases were introduced, as we know so far, so voters can know how decisions seem to be made in Chris Taylor’s Tom Green County Attorney’s office. The County Attorney handles the lower-level offenses where most are misdemeanors – driving while intoxicated, simple assault, and petty theft. The cases generally are tried in one of two County Court-At-Law courts.
City Council approves nearly $200K to house homeless
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo City Council approved an agreement with Housing and Urban Development(HUD) for more than $186,000 for the Rapid Rehousing for the Homeless Program on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. During a presentation to San Angelo City Council, Bob Salas, the Neighborhood Services Director for...
DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Intersection Due for an Upgrade
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Joseph Vargas joins Joe Hyde to talk about his new book. Also, an alleged murderer was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six intersections will be upgraded by the city, Clayton Dunn has pled not guilty, TLCA is getting a new stadium and speaking of school, it starts tomorrow!
Runaway child may be located in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
Is San Angelo A Hateful Community? New International Scrutiny
San Angelo is making international news. Unfortunately, it's not for a positive reason. Back in April, a video which appears to show a local business owner harassing an LGBT+ couple in a parking lot near the apartment complex where both live, went viral. Because of the objectionable language in the...
City Council Approves Funding to Improve Most Dangerous Intersections
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo City Council Tuesday approved a contract for design improvement at six of the city's most dangerous intersections during its regular meeting. During the presentation to council, Operations Director Patrick Frerich listed six of the most dangerous intersections. This list was determined by the number of crashes at those intersections. The following were determined to be among the most dangerous intersections in San Angelo according to the TxDOT Study. Sunset & Sherwood Sherwood & Arden FM388 (Ave. L) & Chadbourne Bryant and 29th Bryant and…
Crime Stoppers looking for habitation burglar
If you have any information regarding Joshua Bogue please contact Concho Valley Crime Stoppers or SAPD.
Utility Construction Closes Busy San Angelo Intersection on the 1st Day of School
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials Tuesday afternoon announced that the intersection of College Hills Blvd. and Oxford Dr. will close again on the first two days of school Wednesday and Thursday. According to information from the city, the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Dr. will be completely closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 & 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access the…
San Angelo Will Be Ground Zero for Texas Governor's Race Tuesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Democrats and Republicans will converge on San Angelo Tuesday afternoon as competing rallies for Robert O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott collide in what is being described by statewide media as the closest race for Governor since the 1990s. Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Robert O'Rourke will campaign at the Ministerial Alliance, 1100 MLK Blvd. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. UPDATE: The O'Rourke campaign announced Monday morning that has moved its rally from the nonprofit, religious facility to the McNease Convention center. Across town, Concho Valley Republicans will…
The Execution of Evan Berryhill
SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo businesswoman is in trouble after Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy had her arrested on charges stemming from a confrontation in front of the woman’s own apartment. Evan Berryhill was returning from an evening out with friends when she was confronted as she got out of her car in front of her own apartment. As the two men approached, Berryhill said she felt threatened. What ensued was a video clip of a portion of the confrontation between Berryhill and two men who, as indicated in the video, were living together. The incident happened April 12 and two video…
Turning lanes on Bell St to be shut down
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation San Angelo reported that portions of the intersections of Bell St. will be closed on the night of August 17, 2022. Wednesday, August 17 from 8 PM until 6 AM Thursday 18 both turning lanes on Bell St will be closed to be ground down and […]
San Angelo food trucks and how to find them
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community! Coffee Xertz Coffee This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive […]
