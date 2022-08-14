Read full article on original website
Related
Afghanistan women's rights activist says Taliban tortured her in prison, but she "had to speak out"
Kabul, Afghanistan — Tamana Paryani's screams pierced the night in her quiet neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital. When armed Taliban intelligence officers started banging on her door, the women's rights activist quickly switched her phone camera on to film the ordeal. She broadcasted to the world, begging for help. Months...
Millions of Afghans living in poverty and going hungry under the Taliban
Some 25 million Afghans are living in poverty under the Taliban, and the U.N. calls the hunger crisis in the country "pure catastrophe." CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett from Kabul with more.
Many feared dead, including prominent cleric, after bombing at mosque in Kabul
A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, an eyewitness and police said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since...
A U.S. drone strike killed an aid worker in Afghanistan. Many of his family and colleagues are still stranded there
Almost a year later, the U.S government is still working to rectify its last act in Afghanistan – an erroneous airstrike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. A U.S. airstrike in the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan intended for an ISIS-K terrorist instead killed the aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and members of his family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Afghanistan hunger crisis is "pure catastrophe" amid Taliban rule, U.N. says
The United Nations says Afghanistan's hunger crisis is the world's worst humanitarian disaster. About 25 million Afghans are living in poverty and the rising cost of food has raised concerns that the coming winter could be a death sentence for many children. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from Kabul.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would kill more than 5 billion people – just from starvation, study finds
The toll of nuclear war would be instantly catastrophic for those who are within the immediate path of the weapons. But a new study shows just how deadly the scope of such a war would be. A nuclear blast would cause worldwide famine, according to the study, published in Nature...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Afghanistan under Taliban rule is a place of desperation: "Malnourished children die here every day."
Kabul — Afghanistan is starving. The country is in the grips of what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis. An estimated 90% of its households don't have enough food to eat, and as CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports, the country's youngest are among those suffering the most.
Saudi Arabia sentences Salma al-Shehab to "unprecedented" 34-year jail term over tweets, rights groups say
Saudi Arabia has sentenced a woman to 34 years in prison and an additional 34 years under a travel ban for sharing her views on Twitter, according to rights groups. Salma Al-Shehab's prison sentence was longer than any previously given to an activist or dissident in Saudi Arabia, male or female, and might indicate an escalation in the Saudi government's crackdown against people who challenge its narrative, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) said.
Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice
Damascus, Syria — Syria denied on Wednesday it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him. The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus "denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen on its...
U.S. and China go at it on Twitter over climate change
Beijing — The world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases are sparring on Twitter over climate policy, with China questioning whether the U.S. can deliver on the landmark climate legislation signed into law by President Biden Tuesday. "You can bet America will meet our commitments," U.S. Ambassador to China...
North Korea resumes missiles tests, firing two suspected cruise missiles as it continues its record testing pace
Seoul, South Korea — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear weapons capabilities, even as the North fired two suspected cruise missiles toward the sea in the latest display of an expanding arsenal.
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0