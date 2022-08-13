Read full article on original website
Related
First Lady Michelle Obama reminds Serena Williams she will ‘always be cheering’ her
First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Serena Williams after learning the beloved athlete would retire from tennis right after the U.S Open. “Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in...
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
Serena Williams bows out in Cincinnati as Emma Raducanu shows no mercy
The retiring Serena Williams bowed out of the Western and Southern Open with a first-round defeat to Emma Raducanu
Alexis Ohanian Says Serena Williams's Impact on the World Can't Be Overstated
In the wake of announcing that she'll be stepping away from tennis to focus on her family, Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, wants to make sure his wife knows just how influential she is. On Aug. 12, the Reddit founder penned an emotional tribute to Williams highlighting all the ways her career has touched people around the world. According to him, his wife's accomplishments far outweigh his creation of Reddit.
Serena Williams drops match to Emma Raducanu as US Open looms
Serena Williams lost the second U.S. Open tuneup match she competed in since she indicated she was likely to step away from tennis following the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams fell in straight sets to reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-0, at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday night.
Breaking Down Serena Williams’s Retirement Announcement and Legacy
In Jon Wertheim’s latest mailbag, he looks at Nick Kyrgios’s unconventional attire and thinks about the game’s future without its biggest stars.
Serena Williams’ next act in venture capital is essential in this moment
She announced her retirement in the latest issue of Vogue magazine, writing that she will be “evolving” away from the sport to focus on family and her career as a venture capitalist. Williams founded her own firm, Serena Ventures, in 2014 and raised a $111 million inaugural fund this year to invest in “founders with diverse points of view,” she previously told The New York Times.
