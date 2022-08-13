In the wake of announcing that she'll be stepping away from tennis to focus on her family, Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, wants to make sure his wife knows just how influential she is. On Aug. 12, the Reddit founder penned an emotional tribute to Williams highlighting all the ways her career has touched people around the world. According to him, his wife's accomplishments far outweigh his creation of Reddit.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO