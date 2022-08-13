ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexis Ohanian Says Serena Williams's Impact on the World Can't Be Overstated

In the wake of announcing that she'll be stepping away from tennis to focus on her family, Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, wants to make sure his wife knows just how influential she is. On Aug. 12, the Reddit founder penned an emotional tribute to Williams highlighting all the ways her career has touched people around the world. According to him, his wife's accomplishments far outweigh his creation of Reddit.
Serena Williams drops match to Emma Raducanu as US Open looms

Serena Williams lost the second U.S. Open tuneup match she competed in since she indicated she was likely to step away from tennis following the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams fell in straight sets to reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-0, at the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday night.
Serena Williams’ next act in venture capital is essential in this moment

She announced her retirement in the latest issue of Vogue magazine, writing that she will be “evolving” away from the sport to focus on family and her career as a venture capitalist. Williams founded her own firm, Serena Ventures, in 2014 and raised a $111 million inaugural fund this year to invest in “founders with diverse points of view,” she previously told The New York Times.
