Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Tyler Creek Forest Preserve Delights with a Meandering Creek, Woodlands and Prairie Flowers in Elgin, Illinois
Tyler Creek Forest Preserve features a meandering creek, prairie, and woodlands. The beautiful and fascinating Elgin, Illinois area preserve is one of the four original forest preserves of the Kane County Forest Preserve District. This week, we savored a peaceful hike in the preserve taking in Illinois nature in late summer.
One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois
For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
No driver's license? No problem for Naperville teen making a name for himself as a race car driver
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sophomore in high school and already climbing the IndyCar ladder. That's the reality for one 15-year-old from Naperville, who's part of the Road to Indy Development Program. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with the rising racer at his Turn 3 team garage in Mundelein.Fifteen-year-old Christian Weir can't yet drive legally, but already he's got a car with his name on it."It is pretty weird because I first drove a race car at 13, two years before I even had my permit," Weir said. It wasn't necessarily love at first lap for Weir, who was introduced to racing...
wcsjnews.com
Another Successful Cruise Night on Saturday
Cruise Night Committee President Herb Wyeth spoke with WCSJ about last Saturday’s Cruise Night in downtown Morris. He said there was a little less turnout than expected, but, overall a very successful evening. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wyeth also talked about show winners and a...
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Filmmaker shooting documentary on Brookfield arcade owner
Is there a Brookfield-centric feature-length documentary on Netflix or some other streaming service in the cards for the future? One local filmmaker thinks it’s possible, and he believes he’s hit upon just the right subject. For about a year, Craig Bass has filmed more than two-dozen formal interviews...
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
kanecountyconnects.com
Concours D'Elegance Car Show Canceled
Concours d'Elegance organizers have informed the City of Geneva that they are canceling the 2022 car show that was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 28. Concours, one of five events designated as a festival in Geneva, is an annual show that draws thousands of visitors to downtown Geneva to see an impressive lineup of antique, classic and modern cars.
Woman's Feet Severed After Boat Backs Into Raft in ‘Playpen' Area of Lake Michigan
An afternoon for a group enjoying a float out on Lake Michigan this weekend turned dangerous after a boat backed into their raft in the lake's "Playpen" area, severely injured two women, 28 and 34, in the process. According to authorities, one sustained injuries to her hand, and another had...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots
"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
ABC7 Chicago
2022 supermoon: Timelapse video shows Sturgeon Moon behind Chicago skyline
CHICAGO -- Timelapse footage shows the August supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, behind the Chicago skyline on August 11. This stunning video, recorded by Craig Shimala, shows the moon rise above the Willis Tower. NASA said the moon would appear full from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting “sad and angry” facing reality of life
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest surviving victim of the Highland Park mass shooting continues to deal with his physical and emotional wounds. The family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts said that he is making a slow recovery. He was left paralyzed by the shooting, and his family said that he feels “sad and angry […]
kanecountyconnects.com
2022 Festival of the Vine Moves to New Location
Geneva's Festival of the Vine returns next month, in a new location. The festival runs September 9-11 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on S. Fourth and James streets. “Everything you love about this festival can be found in a new location. The Geneva Police have done a phenomenal job of keeping everyone safe crossing State Street during previous Festival of the Vines. However, it was mutually decided that the event should move across the street to James and S. Fourth streets," said Laura Rush, Communications Director, Geneva Chamber of Commerce.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Brookfield Zoo’s gorilla, JoJo, heads to Field Museum
JoJo, the silverback gorilla at Brookfield Zoo who died July 31 during surgery to treat an acute illness, is destined to become part of the collection at the Field Museum. The news, first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times last week, was confirmed by officials at the Chicago Zoological Society and the Field Museum. It doesn’t appear that JoJo’s remains will be placed on display.
tigerdroppings.com
Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.
That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove High School welcomes students back with DJ
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Some suburban Chicago students returned to the classroom on Monday. District 214 welcomed back 12,000 students for the first day at six high schools. In Elk Grove Village, nearly two-thousand kids started school at the local public high school. This year, Elk Grove High School...
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
