Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat
New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
theweektoday.com
Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges
Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
Fairhaven Man Charged With Burglary and Attempted Arson
TEWKSBURY — Police in Tewksbury have arrested a Fairhaven man on charges connected to a series of thefts at area businesses — as well as the theft of a truck and multiple small fires. John Mueller, 36, is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother
Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
Middleboro FedEx Driver Charged With Stealing Guns From Packages
MIDDLEBORO — An ex-FedEx driver from Middleboro has been charged in federal court for allegedly stealing packages containing firearms and then selling the guns. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 39-year-old Frank O'Toole faces one count of possession of a stolen firearm following his Aug. 12 arrest. He was caught...
Search paused for missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard
The Coast Guard says the search is focused around Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge.
capecod.com
Sheriff’s boat assists in man overboard call Sunday
FALMOUTH – At approximately 14:00, the Barnstable Sheriff’s Office vessel S-300 heard a relayed distress call from M/V Grenada, reporting a Man Overboard. No detailed location was immediately available as the reporting party was not familiar with the area, saying only that he was near Cuttyhunk, and was rebooting his chart plotter to obtain a position. TowBoat US was relaying the radio call to USCG Sector SENE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Close-Up Video: Hammerhead Shark Swims Onto Nantucket, Massachusetts, Beach
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Apparently this scene had beachgoers running as the fin of a shark appeared within feet of the calm Ladies' Beach on the idyllic island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. I mean, wait until you see the video and the distinct shape of the head.
Coast Guard Searching for Two Missing on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for two missing swimmers near the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard. The agency said in a tweet before 7 a.m. on Monday that multiple assets are involved in the search. These include crews from Coast Guard Station Woods Hole,...
New Bedford Police: No Credible Threat at St. Luke’s Hospital
UPDATE: The following statement was provided by Craig Forcina, Director of Public Safety & Emergency Management at Southcoast Health:. "Earlier this afternoon an active shooter threat for St. Luke’s Hospital was received over the phone. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority, and our public safety team immediately contacted the New Bedford Police Department to assist with implementing our safety response procedure and determine the credibility of the threat.
New Bedford Woman Shares Harrowing Experience of St. Luke’s Lockdown
Earlier today, St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford went into lockdown after a phone call was received warning of an active shooter threat. Although New Bedford Police later stated there was “no credible threat or danger,” it was still a traumatic experience for the staff, patients and visitors at the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairhaven Gas Station Willing to Press Charges Over Biden Sticker Vandalism
One Fairhaven gas station has had enough of people sticking Joe Biden stickers on its gas pumps, and is now ready to press vandalism charges against those who do so. Bridge Street Gas, the Mobil station at the corner of Bridge Street and Route 240, has a sign on its door that reads, “DON’T PLACE STICKERS ON OUR PUMPS. Cameras are in use. Please don’t vandalize or you’ll be prosecuted.”
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/15/2022
WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were…. Full...
nbcboston.com
Body Recovered After 2 Men Jumped Off Bridge on Martha's Vineyard; Search for Second Man Ongoing
Two young men went missing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard after jumping off the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown, prompting a multi-agency search, according to Massachusetts State Police. Massachusetts State Police brought in marine and air assets to help search after being called in around midnight by Edgartown police. Local...
Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws Bridge’ jumpers set off late-night search
Two men jumped from a bridge known as “Jaws Bridge” on Sunday night and did not re-surface from the water, according to Massachusetts State Police. At midnight, state police were requested by Edgartown police to help in searching for the two males. “State Police mobilized marine and air...
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
A Dartmouth Mom Is Looking To Thank Two Mystery Girls Who Found Daughter’s iPod at Target
Now and then a feel-good story lands on my desk and I must spread the love to the good people of the SouthCoast. Meet Stephanie Lira, a mom from Dartmouth who enjoys shopping at the town's Target with 8-year-old daughter Mia. On Monday, Mia's iPod was nowhere to be found after they left Target, so Lira began retracing their steps.
New Bedford Police Arrest Two on Gun Charges
Two people are under arrest and another gun taken off the streets of New Bedford. According to New Bedford Police, officers responded Tuesday, August 9 to the intersection of Rivet Street and County Street for a report of an altercation involving a firearm. Police arrived to find the scene already...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0