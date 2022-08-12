ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Former Wareham selectman arrested on child assault charges

Former Wareham Select Board member James Potter was arrested by Bourne Police on Thursday, Aug. 11 on multiple charges, including a count of child rape, according to Bourne police. Bourne police confirmed on Tuesday that Potter, 44, was arrested on several charges: one count of rape, one count of indecent...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Sheriff’s boat assists in man overboard call Sunday

FALMOUTH – At approximately 14:00, the Barnstable Sheriff’s Office vessel S-300 heard a relayed distress call from M/V Grenada, reporting a Man Overboard. No detailed location was immediately available as the reporting party was not familiar with the area, saying only that he was near Cuttyhunk, and was rebooting his chart plotter to obtain a position. TowBoat US was relaying the radio call to USCG Sector SENE.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Seacoast Current

Close-Up Video: Hammerhead Shark Swims Onto Nantucket, Massachusetts, Beach

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Apparently this scene had beachgoers running as the fin of a shark appeared within feet of the calm Ladies' Beach on the idyllic island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. I mean, wait until you see the video and the distinct shape of the head.
NANTUCKET, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police: No Credible Threat at St. Luke’s Hospital

UPDATE: The following statement was provided by Craig Forcina, Director of Public Safety & Emergency Management at Southcoast Health:. "Earlier this afternoon an active shooter threat for St. Luke’s Hospital was received over the phone. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority, and our public safety team immediately contacted the New Bedford Police Department to assist with implementing our safety response procedure and determine the credibility of the threat.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Gas Station Willing to Press Charges Over Biden Sticker Vandalism

One Fairhaven gas station has had enough of people sticking Joe Biden stickers on its gas pumps, and is now ready to press vandalism charges against those who do so. Bridge Street Gas, the Mobil station at the corner of Bridge Street and Route 240, has a sign on its door that reads, “DON’T PLACE STICKERS ON OUR PUMPS. Cameras are in use. Please don’t vandalize or you’ll be prosecuted.”
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 08/15/2022

WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were…. Full...
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Arrest Two on Gun Charges

Two people are under arrest and another gun taken off the streets of New Bedford. According to New Bedford Police, officers responded Tuesday, August 9 to the intersection of Rivet Street and County Street for a report of an altercation involving a firearm. Police arrived to find the scene already...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
