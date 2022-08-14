Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
BHS-Indian Creek football game moved to Franklin College
— This Friday’s high school football game between Batesville and Indian Creek has been moved to Faught Stadium at Franklin College. Indian Creek was originally scheduled to host the game at its on-campus field in Trafalgar, but issues installing a new turf field forced IC officials to move the game.
1039thebulldog.com
Jenkins and Letcher Central soccer schedule
In high school soccer…. The Jenkins girls open their first ever season tomorrow, Thursday, at Shelby Valley. The Jenkins boys open their first ever soccer season this Friday at Buckhorn. Letcher County Central boys and girls soccer will next play a boys and girls doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, at Pikeville....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
ACHS looking to return to state tournament
Last season, Ascension Catholic brought home a district championship and then came one victory away from the state tournament. With the Lady Bulldogs bringing back last year’s district Offensive MVP as well as the league’s reigning Defensive MVP, they’re looking to get over the hump in 2022 and compete for a state championship.
WLFI.com
West Lafayette boys soccer opens its season with a big win
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school sports are back in full swing. West Lafayette boys soccer was back in action against Northwestern. The defending state champions were looking to start the season off on a high note. The Red Devils showed up and showed out very early on. Less...
