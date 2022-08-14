ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

HOJACK INDEPENDENT
3d ago

The National Archives responded to declassified documents.The President can absolutely declassify a document at anytime he chooses but not by just waving a magic-wand or by just thinking it or by just saying it on the way out the door with documents in hand.All official documents kept in a color coded folder Top Secret- Orange, Secret- Red. Confidential- Blue and Unclassified- Green to officially declassify a document it must be stamped, dated and signed and placed in the proper Green folder. The documents TRUMP turned in to authorities in June were still in their original color folder and the DOJ received a letter from Trumps attorney that said these are the only CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN TRUMPS POSSESSION.And when the search warrant was issued they found 11 more CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS not stamped, not signed and not dated DECLASSIFIED and still in original colored folder NOT GREEN.So Trumps claim that he DECLASSIFIED THE DOCUMENTS doesn't hold mustard for his defense or reasoning for taking the documents

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Choosing the most corrupt of Donald Trump’s pardons is difficult, because there are just so many doozies to choose from. That said, the Republican’s intervention on behalf of Roger Stone is clearly a top contender for the ignominious honor: This was, after all, an instance in which a sitting president rescued a convicted felon who lied on his behalf as part of a broader cover-up.
Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, appeared Sunday on The Mehdi Hasan Show, where he addressed how some congressional Republicans are coming to the defense of former President Donald Trump. Following a search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., it has been reported that Trump had taken highly classified documents when he left the White House, which is illegal, even for a former president. Despite the fact that it was a legally executed search warrant, many members of the GOP have rushed to Trump's defense and denigrated the FBI.
