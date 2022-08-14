The National Archives responded to declassified documents.The President can absolutely declassify a document at anytime he chooses but not by just waving a magic-wand or by just thinking it or by just saying it on the way out the door with documents in hand.All official documents kept in a color coded folder Top Secret- Orange, Secret- Red. Confidential- Blue and Unclassified- Green to officially declassify a document it must be stamped, dated and signed and placed in the proper Green folder. The documents TRUMP turned in to authorities in June were still in their original color folder and the DOJ received a letter from Trumps attorney that said these are the only CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN TRUMPS POSSESSION.And when the search warrant was issued they found 11 more CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS not stamped, not signed and not dated DECLASSIFIED and still in original colored folder NOT GREEN.So Trumps claim that he DECLASSIFIED THE DOCUMENTS doesn't hold mustard for his defense or reasoning for taking the documents
