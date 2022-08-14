Read full article on original website
Shelby J. Moise
Funeral services for Shelby J. Moise, 79, of Rochester, formerly of Winamac, will be Monday, August 22 at 10 a.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac, with visitation there Sunday, August 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulaski Animal Center.
Wilma L. Coldiron
Wilma L. Coldiron, age 78, of North Judson, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Wilma was born April 8, 1944 in North Liberty, Indiana to Gomer Arnett and Selie Marshall Arnett, both deceased. On April 21, 1962, in Knox, Indiana, she married Benton Coldiron. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2001.
BraunAbility Invites Community to Golden Anniversary Bash
BraunAbility is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and the community is invited!. The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at the Winamac facility. BraunAbility employees and immediate family members will attend from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with RSVPs required. The party will open to community members from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET with no RSVP required.
Community Foundation of Pulaski County Board of Directors Announces New Executive Director
The Community Foundation of Pulaski County welcomes Leanne (Zahrt) Wright as the organization’s new executive director. Foundation officials say Wright, who was born and raised in Winamac, has nearly 20 years of non-profit experience with a focus on strategic planning and fundraising. Wright succeeds Wendy Rose and began her...
Hamlet Town Council to Apply for Community Crossings Matching Grant
The Hamlet Town Council intends to apply for a Community Crossings Matching Grant. If awarded, the grant funds would go toward the installation of a new sidewalk. The current sidewalk on South Starke Street from Pearl Street to Indiana Street is in need of repair. Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Pitts told WKVI...
Wythogan Park Splash Pad Up and Running
The City of Knox Wythogan Park splash pad is up and running again after repairs. The splash pad had been under maintenance after suffering storm damage several weeks ago. The City of Knox Mayor Dennis Estok told WKVI News all the repairs had been made and that the splash pad is now open to the public.
Starke County Council to Meet Today
A public hearing is scheduled at the Starke County Council meeting tonight. The hearing will be for Starke County, Solid Waste and North Judson San-Pierre Schools. Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin will have a vehicle request and an appropriation request for the Starke County Economic Development Foundation will be revisited.
Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Culver Community School Board members will meet tonight where they will consider approval of the advertising process for the 2023 Capital Projects Plan, Bus Replacement Plan, and the budget. Nursing and athletic training contracts through the Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center will be reviewed, and information about an Administrative...
North Judson Town Council to Meet Tonight
The North Judson Town Council will revisit the Town Code Update tonight in their regularly scheduled meeting. Different department heads will be present to give their updates tonight. The 2023 Budget and the utility rate study will be discussed as well as other legal updates. The meeting will be held...
Culver Community School Board Approves Budget Advertisement
Culver Community School Treasurer/Business Manager Casey Howard presented a budget schedule to the school board Monday night for advertising purposes in order to get the proposed 2023 budget online for public review and a public hearing scheduled. The 2023 Capital Projects Plan, Bus Replacement Plan, and the budget will be...
Culver Town Manager Discusses Proposed Parking Ordinance Changes
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe updated the town council on proposed upcoming changes to the town’s parking ordinance during their recent meeting. Munroe and Utility Superintendent Bob Porter recently drove all of the streets of Culver to determine possible changes to the parking ordinance. One change that was...
North Judson-San Pierre School Board to Meet Tonight
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board will meet tonight where they will have the budget adoption hearing with the adoption of the 2023 Capital Projects Plan, Bus Replacement Plan, budget reduction resolution and a resolution to transfer amounts from the Education Fund to the Operations Fund. The regular meeting will...
Starke County Economic Development Foundation Offers Survey for Hotel Feasibility Study
Residents, business owners and organization representatives in Starke County are encouraged to take a survey to help determine the need for local nice, clean affordable accommodations. Starke County Economic Development Foundation officials believe that it is critically important to the local economy and tourism in Starke County for these amenities...
Starke County Sheriff’s Department Getting New Vehicles
Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin asked the commissioners for permission Monday morning to purchase two new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department. In a previous meeting, Dulin presented a quote from Bozak for 2022 Ford Explorers that were pursuit rated. The commissioners approved that request although an update from Sheriff Dulin Monday morning changed the previously approved motion.
Starke County Commissioners Approve Solar Ordinance First Reading
The Starke County Commissioners discussed amendments to the solar energy ordinance during their Monday morning meeting. The landscape buffer and screening was a section of the amended ordinance. It explained participating solar energy landowners adjoining another participating landowner may opt out of the landscape buffer screening requirement along all property...
Pulaski County Emergency Management Agency Schedules Disaster Exercise
The Pulaski County Commissioners heard from Pulaski County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Sheri Gaillard about an upcoming disaster exercise. Gaillard said on Saturday, September 17 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET, a full-scale disaster exercise is scheduled. The exercise will occur at U.S. 35 and 225 South and will be on the south side of River Bridge.
