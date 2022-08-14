Bonnamour takes first pro win in La Polynormande

Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM) claimed the first victory of his career, winning La Polynormande in a sprint from the day-long breakaway on a demanding, rain-soaked circuit around Avranches.

The 27-year-old out-sprinted Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), with Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) fighting for the minor places.

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal) attacked from the peloton for sixth adding more points to his team's tally toward climbing out of the WorldTour relegation zone.

On the final lap, only six riders remained of the day's breakaway, which went clear after a frantic first hour of racing in heavy rain.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM) left Matis Louvel (Team Arkéa-Samsic) and Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) behind on the Côte de la Vallée with 6km to go, but Turgis made his way back as the four leaders played cat and mouse.

In the uphill finish, the B&B Hotels rider timed his surge perfectly to finally raise his arms in victory after seven years in the pro peloton.

