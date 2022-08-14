ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers rookie WR George Pickens absolutely tossed a Seahawks CB to the ground and fans loved it

By Andy Nesbitt
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been looking forward to seeing rookie wide receiver George Pickens take the field ever since the team selected him with the 52nd overall pick in last spring’s draft.

Well, the former Georgia star didn’t disappoint Saturday night as he caught three passes for 43 yards and also had an awesome TD grab in the back corner of the end zone, which he celebrated by doing Antonio Brown’s viral dance from a concert last month.

Pickens also did something pretty cool on a running play in which he didn’t even touch the ball. Instead, he touched a Seahawks CB and sent him flying to the ground.

Check this out:

Yup, that was good.

