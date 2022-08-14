ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Twins starter Mahle leaves start with shoulder fatigue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota starter Tyler Mahle left Wednesday’s game against Kansas City in the third inning with right shoulder fatigue. Making his third start since being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Mahle faced eight batters before manager Rocco Baldelli and a team trainer visited the mound in the third inning. Mahle pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless ball, walking one. He threw 29 of his 42 pitches for strikes, but his velocity was diminished. Mahle is going to be further evaluated and the team is expected to provide an update later Wednesday or Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
