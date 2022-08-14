Read full article on original website
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace | Man Of The Match
After another disappointing draw for Liverpool against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, we can now bring you details of our LFCTR man of the match.
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 305: Calamity Joe
Before Manchester United made the headlines a few hours later, Reading were the ones conceding four shambolic goals in the first half on Saturday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Rotherham United. Olly Allen and Ben Thomas lead the therapy session on episode 305 of The Tilehurst End...
Marc Cucurella 'very happy' Chelsea met Brighton's valuation amid Manchester City reluctance
Marc Cucurella is ‘very happy’ that Chelsea met Brighton’s valuation for the defender this summer amid the links with a move to Manchester City. The 24-year-old recently signed for the Blues from the Seagulls, despite spending just one season on the south coast since his move from Getafe last year.
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘free to leave Chelsea on loan’ amid Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton interest
What the papers sayThe Evening Standard says Chelsea have given midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi the green light to leave the club in the summer – but only on loan.The 21-year-old is said to be a major target for Newcastle, while Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton are also eager to offer a temporary switch.Staying with Chelsea, The Telegraph reports Newcastle also have eyes for Blues pair Conor Gallagher and Christian Pulisic.Magpies bosses have made formal enquiries about whether either of the duo could be loaned out this month, although Premier League stipulate only one of them could make the move.Atletico Madrid have...
Footage has emerged showing Ruben Dias completely ignoring Jurgen Klopp before Community Shield clash
Footage showing Manchester City defender Ruben Dias ignoring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of last month’s FA Community Shield clash has gone viral. The incident happened inside the tunnel of Leicester’s King Power Stadium prior to kick off. With both teams lined up ready to walk out, Dias was seen going to shake the hands of the match officials, but completely ignored Klopp, who was stood right next to him.
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender
West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?
It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
Ian Wright on Surprise at Nuñez Red Card and What’s Next for Striker
With Darwin Nuñez set to miss the next three games due to a red card suspension earned against Crystal Palace, one of the most common reactions from fans and pundits has been to suggest the player needs to bulk up to deal with the increased physicality of defenders in the Premier League.
Analyzing Amadou Onana’s Everton Debut
In the 81st minute of Saturday’s defeat against Aston Villa, Frank Lampard gave €40 million recruit Amadou Onana his first minutes in an Everton shirt, replacing Demarai Gray with the Belgian midfielder as part of a double substitution which also saw Dele enter the fray. With the Toffees trailing 1-0 at the time, it was a clear sign of attacking intent from the boss, as he switched the team into something reminiscent of a 4-2-4 with Onana and Davies in midfield, Gordon and Iwobi on the flanks, and Dele accompanying Rondon up top as a second striker.
Lazio keep Emerson Palmieri ‘dream’ alive as West Ham interest cools — reports
New seasons have now started in all of Europe’s major leagues, but Emerson Palmieri is effectively still without a team, just biding his time at Cobham. The transfer window closes in two weeks, friend!. West Ham showed some solid interest recently, but apparently that interest has cooled after learning...
Talking Tactics: Why the data shows that Sunderland shouldn’t panic about the QPR result
Sunderland reverted to the same starting XI that defeated Bristol City a week ago. QPR made three changes to the team which beat Middlesbrough 3-2, with Hämäläinen, Adomah and Shodipo coming in for the R’s. Versatility is Essential. Within the first ten minutes, Dan Ballard went...
Opposition Lowdown: Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn are the only Championship side with a 100% record in the league this season, securing three wins out of three, scoring 10 goals and conceding one. They started the season with a 1-0 win at home to QPR before an impressive 0-3 win away to Swansea City. They kept their winning streak rolling with a 4-0 home win against Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup and continued their 100% record with a 2-1 home win against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.
Monday August 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
On This Day (15 August 1997): Sunderland’s first competitive game at the Stadium of Light
The prospect of Sunderland moving from Roker Park had gone back many years. It was an ambition for chairman Bob Murray to take us to a new home when it became clear that we were in danger of being left behind with the introduction of the Premier League. First we...
Moises Caicedo entourage offer Brighton midfielder to Manchester United
Moises Caicedo’s representatives have offered the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder to Manchester United. With a move for Adrien Rabiot off, as per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are exploring alternative options with Erik ten Hag is desperate need of midfield reinforcements. United are considering a move for...
‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi
MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
Seeing Red: A Look Back at the Craziest Red Cards In Recent Liverpool History
Plenty of internet ink will be spilled this week discussing Darwin Núñez’s unfortunate red card, considering the high hopes the Liverpool faithful have for the new signing and the fact that it was his Anfield debut. But once the dust has settled, this misstep will barely be a blip when it comes to disastrous red cards received by Liverpool players.
