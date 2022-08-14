Read full article on original website
How to add Kill All Not Responding Tasks to Context menu on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to add Kill all not responding tasks to the desktop context menu on Windows 11/10. That will be very helpful in cases when some applications become non-responsive and then force close is required for them. By adding this option to the desktop right-click menu, you can end or terminate the non-responding processes of such programs with a few mouse clicks. The option triggers a Taskkill command that works only on the Non-responding processes of the running tasks.
Want to block third-party trackers on your Android device? Try DuckDuckGo's new feature
There are trackers everywhere. Their goal is to glom onto your network behavior and inform businesses of your: browsing habits, visited websites, time spent on websites, purchases, and clicks on advertisements. The result is a full-blown advertising profile for you. Thanks to trackers, I've experienced some rather disturbing behavior on...
WhatsApp just released a dedicated Windows app
Previously in beta, WhatsApp has officially released the native Windows version of its popular app. The new WhatsApp for Windows will replace WhatsApp Desktop. Released in 2016, WhatsApp Desktop is a standalone app built on the old web-based Electron technology. It allows users to use WhatsApp on their computers after...
How to open WebP files in Photoshop
By default, Photoshop doesn’t support WebP files if you use an old version. Whenever you try to open these files, you may come across an error message saying Could not complete your request because it is not the right kind of document. However, if you want to open WebP files in Photoshop, here is how you can do that. You need to download a plug-in and install it for Photoshop 23.1 or below versions.
How to edit GPX files in Windows 11/10
Here is a complete guide on how you can edit a GPX file on your Windows 11/10 PC. GPX stands for GPS eXchange Format. A GPX file is a standard GPS data file that is used to store waypoints, routes, and tracks. It is primarily used for generating routes for activities, making a route map for your trips, generating a track for biking or running, and more. Now, if you are looking for a solution to edit a GPX file, this post is for you.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Android 13 Is Now Rolling Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone
You can now download and install Android 13 on your phone, as long as you own a compatible Pixel. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the full Android 13 release is here.
Android warning for all users – 13 ‘phone breaking’ spam apps to delete now
A CYBERSECURITY team has flagged a baker's dozen worth of malicious apps in the Google Play Store, putting Android users everywhere at risk. The malicious apps have been downloaded by millions of unsuspecting users. Cybersecurity analysts at McAfee published a blog explaining the threat of HiddenAds, a new strain of...
How to turn on WiFi calling on Android and iOS
If you’re in a low-signal area but have access to a reliable internet connection, turning on WiFi calling may be the ideal solution. When you enable WiFi calling on a compatible device, calls route through the internet instead of a cellular network, which provides a more reliable connection when service is weak or non-existent.
Make Windows ignore external USB HDD during boot for faster startup
When you turn on your PC, a lot goes behind the scene, starting with the detection of connected hardware. When you have multiple external drives or USB HDD connected to a PC, the UEFI or BIOS will wait for the drives to boot up and check if it needs to boot up from which of the connected storage.
How to Electronically Sign a Document in Windows 11/10
Electronic signatures have gained popularity in recent years in the business world. Every now and then, people require signed documents as proof of verification from the owner. While it is common to print-sign-scan documents, there’s a more convenient way of signing a digital document. You can add an electronic signature to a document without having to manually sign a printed copy of the document.
How to change encryption for File sharing connections in Windows 11/10
In Windows 11/10 OS, there is a built-in feature to share local files (to read and write) and attached printers with other systems connected over a network on the same connection. The feature is quite useful and we can easily turn on the file and printer sharing feature in Windows 11/10. But 128-bit encryption is used by Windows by default for file sharing connections. On the other hand, there are some devices that use or need 40-bit or 56-bit encryption for file sharing. That’s where it is needed to change encryption for file sharing connections in a Windows 11/10 system.
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
How to use Adobe Illustrator using these hidden advanced features
This article will show you how to use Adobe Illustrator using these hidden advanced features. Use them to be at your creative best! Illustrator is among the top vector graphic software that can be found. Illustrator has a vast number of tools to complete just about any task that you might have. If you search hard enough Illustrator will have some tips and tricks that will add excitement and interest to your artwork.
Windows Update Assistant not working [Fixed]
The Windows Update Assistant is an essential module for downloading Windows upgrades or updates from the Microsoft website. It has two primary jobs – first, it checks for system compatibility issues, and the second job is to download and install the latest version of Windows. But in some instances, you might encounter problems. As a result, your Windows will no longer look for updates or install them on your computer. This post will share what you can do when the Windows Update Assistant is not working. The problems include being stuck at 99%, assistant crashing suddenly, restarting automatically, and so on.
Best free Auto Mouse Clicker Tools for Windows 11/10
This post covers some best free auto mouse clicker tools for Windows 11/10 OS. Using these tools, you will be able to automate mouse clicks on your desktop screen that can be helpful while playing some game or performing a task where repeated mouse clicks are needed. Once you’ve configured the tool, your mouse cursor will be moved automatically to the required position for mouse clicks and you will have the control to start and stop the process. Most of these tools are portable so you don’t have to install them on your Windows 11/10 computer.
How to import Chrome Data to Microsoft Edge without installing Google Chrome?
With the latest release of Microsoft Edge version 104, Windows users will now be able to import browser data from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge in the first run. This feature has especially been designed to keep users to stick to Microsoft Edge while they are setting up their new PCs. Before this update, users had to install Chrome if they wanted to import information, such as bookmarks, favorites, saved passwords, browsing history, and cookies. But now they will be able to import this data with a click of a button without having to install Chrome at all.
WinfrGUI is a free Windows File Recovery software
WinfrGUI is a free Windows File Recovery software for Windows 11/10 computers. This tool invokes the features of Microsoft’s official command-line Windows File Recovery Tool and lets you use all such features with a graphical user interface to recover deleted files and folders without executing commands. Those who find using GUI more convenient than a command-line tool can try this software as an alternative to the Windows File Recovery app.
AdbWinApi.dll is missing or was not found in Windows 11/10
When you try to unlock the bootloader on your Android mobile phone on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you may get the AdbWinApi.dll is missing or not found error prompt; which can also be triggered at every system startup. This post provides guidance on how to resolve this issue.
